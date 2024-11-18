New Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly identified Galatasaray winger Yunus Akgun as a key target ahead of the January transfer window, with the player he’ll replace already clear.

The Portuguese coach will take charge of his first Premier League fixture when the Red Devils face Ipswich Town on Sunday and supporters will expect him to get off to a winning start.

Akgun can play as a left and right winger or as a number 10 and his versatility and form has caught Amorim’s attention. He’s managed six goals and two assists from 16 matches this season – including one brilliant strike against Tottenham in the Europa League.

OLD LEICESTER PLAYER YUNUS AKGÜN SCORES AN ABSOLUTE SCREAMER AGAINST SPURS 🤯 #lcfc pic.twitter.com/HYnOVIxQ1s — Lcfc.Zoone (@lcfc_zoone) November 7, 2024

Akgun was on loan at Leicester City last season, where he scored two goals and made four assists in 29 appearances.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Amorim included the versatile attacker in his transfer shorlist at Sporting CP and has continued to maintain interest after arriving at Old Trafford.

Amorim ‘added Akgun the to his wish list as soon as he moved to Man Utd‘, with the manager providing a ‘positive opinion’ on the player.

The report claims that Man Utd’s scouts have begun tracking Akgun due to Amorim’s request and will continue to keep an eye on his performances ahead of the January transfer window.

READ MORE: Romano predicts Amorim will show 32 y/o Man Utd exit door as Pogba claims are shut down

Amorim is expected to axe Antony in January

Akgun, 24, is under contract with Galatasaray until 2026 and there is no mention in the report of whether the Turkish club or the player are open to doing business with Man Utd.

Akgun did, however, say in an interview during his time at Leicester that he is keen to test himself in the Premier League, before the Foxes decided not to trigger their option to buy him permanently after his loan ended.

“I came to the UK to play for Leicester believing and hoping and knowing that we will play in the Premier League,” Akgun said in December.

“My main aim, obviously, is for us to become champions here at Leicester and go up to the Premier League. I will be doing my best to help make that happen.”

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Amorim is keen to strengthen his squad with a new winger – with the manager prepared to sanction the departure of Antony in January.

We understand that he is interested in bringing Sporting CP wingers Marcus Edwards, Pedro Goncalves and Geovany Quenda with him to Old Trafford, but he has already pledged not to raid his former club in January.

Sources have been unable to confirm Amorim’s reported interest in Akgun, suggesting that Sabah’s claims are wide of the mark. However, with the forward set to enter the final 12 months of his contract next summer a switch to the Premier League isn’t out of the question.

Man Utd latest: ‘Enquiry’ made for Prem star / Gyokeres boost

Meanwhile, Man Utd sporting director Dan Ashworth has drawn up a shortlist of left-back targets as the Red Devils look to bring in more cover for injury-plagued duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

As previously revealed, Man Utd have shown interest in re-signing former player Alvaro Carreras, while they are also keeping close tabs on Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez.

Recent reports suggest that Man Utd have made an ‘enquiry’ for Kerkez to gauge his interest in a potential switch to Old Trafford, although the Red Devils could face competition from Liverpool for his signature.

Man Utd have also received a boost in the race for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, who the Portuguese have ‘no option’ but to sell at the end of the season, as per former Premier League star Jose Fonte.

“Portuguese clubs have got no option but to sell for the right price. We need to sell. Portuguese clubs have to sell one or two players every season,” Fonte said in a recent interview.

“That’s what people in the various federations are trying to do. Sporting will listen and they will probably have to sell Viktor Gyokeres because Portuguese clubs have to raise big money every year.”

DON’T MISS: Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

IN FOCUS: Ruben Amorim’s most expensive Sporting CP signings