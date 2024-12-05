Amorim implements two new rules at Man Utd, as FIVE stars face January axe

Ruben Amorim has implemented two new rules in the hopes of fostering the type of environment that will bring the best out of his Manchester United players, though five of that squad could have their fates sealed in the coming weeks, according to a report.

For the first time in many a year, Man Utd look like they have a clear identity and playing style. Amorim wasted no time adopting his customary 3-4-3 formation that relies on his players pressing as a team, a high workrate and a selfless attitude.

The 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday night was a reminder that there’ll be no quick at Old Trafford. Nonetheless, United now have a manager with a recognisable philosophy and the first steps towards a brighter future have been taken.

According to a fresh update from journalist Steve Bates, Amorim has adopted two new rules he hopes will help to ‘build the kind of environment that will make his vision easier to implement.’

Writing for GiveMeSport, Bates explained: ‘All injured players now have to go to games in tracksuits turning up a minimum [of one] hour before kick-off.’

Furthermore, Bates revealed Man Utd’s squad are now tasked with staying in a hotel the night before a game – even if that game is at Old Trafford.

‘Amorim insists on being with his players the night before games so they will stay in a hotel home or away,’ continued Bates.

‘It’s believed players didn’t get a customary day off leading up to the Bodo/Glimt game with Amorim focusing on team shape and patterns in training.’

Amorim is also understood to have taken a keen interest in the fitness levels of his players. During his first week of training sessions it was reported Amorim was left astounded at the lack of intensity United’s stars displayed in sessions.

Bates added: ‘Fitness levels are being closely monitored by Amorim’s conditioning and fitness coaches with the manager keen to make sure his inherited stars can perform the roles they’re given.

‘Increased sprinting and recovery tests have become part of training as Amorim builds a picture of those players he can rely on in the months ahead.’

Five Man Utd stars at risk

Key to accelerating Man Utd’s revival under Amorim will be signing players suited to his formation and tactics.

To speed up that process, many current United stars must be turfed out and Bates claimed Amorim will have compiled a ‘full assessment’ of every single Man Utd player by the end of December.

As such, certain United stars – with five in particular highlighted in the report – will soon know whether they have a future at United.

Bates concluded: ‘Amorim isn’t for carrying passengers and the 39-year-old Portuguese has told staff he’ll have a full assessment of every player and their value going forward by the end of December.

‘That’s likely to mean some stars – Antony, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans – may have their fate earmarked by the time the January transfer window opens.’

One of those five players – Victor Lindelof – has emerged as a transfer target for Inter Milan.

Lindelof is in the final year of his contract and will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides come January 1. Inter hope to sign the Swede to refresh a backline that contains ageing veterans Stefan De Vrij (32) and Francesco Acerbi (36).

Elsewhere, Man Utd are reportedly closing in on the ‘blockbuster signing’ of Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

Meanwhile, United legend Gary Neville has named an Arsenal man the “most annoying bloke in football.”

And finally, Amorim named four Man Utd players who have “time limits” when speaking after the Arsenal defeat.

By ‘time limits’ Amorim was referring to stars whose minutes the club are closely managing.

