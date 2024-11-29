Manchester United are ready to offer Napoli a significant bid and one of their flops to try and sign Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window, it has been claimed.

Reports in the Italian press state that Osimhen is a ‘concrete’ target for Man Utd and is a ‘credible option’ to improve their centre-forward ranks. Osimhen first impressed United scouts while shining for Napoli and has continued to build his reputation by netting eight goals in 11 appearances for loan club Galatasaray.

It is suggested that United have drawn up a player-plus-cash bid for Osimhen. That offer is rumoured to be worth €40million (£33.3m / $42.3m), with summer signing Joshua Zirkzee also on the table.

The report, which comes from Il Mattino, claims United chiefs are seriously concerned about Zirkzee’s underwhelming performances and want to use him as a makeweight to land a top new striker such as Osimhen, who has netted 122 goals in 234 matches throughout his career.

At this stage, Napoli do not look like they will accept United’s ambitious bid for Osimhen, which means Ruben Amorim’s side may need to go back to the drawing board.

There are also conflicting reports about Osimhen’s new release clause following his season-long loan switch to Galatasaray.

Fellow Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb have today claimed that the Nigerian’s exit clause is €45m (£37.4m / $47.5m), whereas previous reports have put it at a far larger €75m (£62.4m / $79.2m).

Osimhen was valued at more than £100m in the summer and this was one of the factors which stopped him from leaving Napoli for one of his potential suitors, such as Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain or a Saudi club.

Galatasaray went on to rescue Osimhen by signing him on loan – after he had been cast out by Napoli – and they hold ambitions of capturing him permanently.

But if more illustrious clubs such as United, Chelsea and PSG come calling them Osimhen will surely reject Galatasaray’s advances.

Either way, the Super Lig giants will fight to keep the 25-year-old in January.

DON’T MISS: Amorim declares ‘incredible’ Man Utd star is ‘our future’, as second player ecstatic at 3-4-3 change

Osimhen in, Zirkzee out?

This player-plus-cash offer for Osimhen would solve two problems for Amorim. It would see United get rid of disappointing summer arrival Zirkzee while also landing the experienced goalscorer they have been craving in Osimhen.

However, it must be noted that United are operating on a limited budget, and this could stop them from putting up enough money to sign Osimhen.

Plus, the former Lille star is not the only striker United are interested in.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that United are among three clubs showing the strongest interest in Viktor Gyokeres.

Amorim knows Gyokeres very well after helping him become a lethal forward during their time together at Sporting CP.

READ MORE: Amorim told Man Utd must re-sign ‘huge talent’ Paul Pogba with most urgent January deal named

Man Utd news: Chelsea hijack; pundit reveals fear

Meanwhile, Amorim is poised to discuss a swoop for a Chelsea target with United chiefs, reports claim.

Amorim views Benfica centre-back Tomas Araujo as a great option to improve United’s defence.

Chelsea are monitoring the 22-year-old but could now face competition for him from United.

The Portuguese coach needs to address United’s midfield too, Owen Hargreaves has warned.

Following the 3-2 Europa League win over Bodo/Glimt, Hargreaves expressed concern that United’s midfielders will be overrun in games against tougher opponents such as Arsenal and Manchester City.

The ex-England international suggested how Amorim can prevent this from happening.

Test your knowledge on Ruben Amorim!