Amorim in dreamland with star to accept Man Utd deal and sign for life

A star Ruben Amorim rates extremely highly fully intends to put pen to paper with Manchester United, and even hopes to see out his playing career with the club, according to a report.

Few would categorise Man Utd’s season as a success, though it is on course to be salvaged if winning the Europa League. Not only would that add a major European trophy to the cabinet, but it would also secure qualification to next year’s Champions League.

Achieving that aim will not only increase Man Utd’s appeal with transfer targets, but will also guarantee a minimum of £85m in extra income.

Man Utd trounced Athletic Bilbao in the away leg of their semi-final tie. Harry Maguire – the hero of the previous round against Lyon – again stood up tall, helping United to keep a clean sheet in Spain.

The 32-year-old centre-back also showed dazzling footwork down the right wing when turning his marker inside outside before producing the cross that led to United’s opener.

MAN UNITED TAKE THE LEAD! Casemiro opens the scoring after some excellent footwork from Harry Maguire 🎯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/6AjnHBAI0m — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 1, 2025

Maguire is a player Amorim quickly realised he can rely on and per an update from The Telegraph, it was the Portuguese who was the driving force behind United triggering the one-year extension in Maguire’s contract back in January.

Maguire is viewed as one of United’s very few leaders by Amorim and per The Athletic, the defender’s stock is at an all-time high within the club.

Accordingly, Man Utd want Maguire to sign a contract extension that will tie his future to Old Trafford beyond 2026. The Athletic even suggested the Red Devils want Maguire to see out his playing days at United and even remain with the club in a non-playing capacity once he retires.

The latest from The Telegraph reported much the same, though crucially, they revealed Maguire’s intentions. And thankfully for Amorim, the centre-back is fully committed to Man Utd and would love nothing more than to re-sign with the Red Devils.

The report stated: ‘Maguire, 32, wants a new contract beyond the current one-year extension that runs to the end of next season.

‘The extra year that was triggered at the request of Ruben Amorim, who realised that in a team “starved” of leaders, Maguire was one upon whom he could rely.

‘But that is an issue unlikely to be resolved within a year, and so the question of his future comes round again quickly.

‘Maguire will be at United next season and hopes that is not his last. He is not 33 until March and would ideally end his career at Old Trafford, it is understood.’

Amorim arrival a godsend for Maguire

Man Utd attempted to offload Maguire in each of the previous two summer transfer windows. A £30m bid from West Ham was accepted in 2023 before the deal fell through on the player’s side.

Maguire looked lost under former boss Erik ten Hag who also stripped the Englishman of the club’s captaincy.

His transformation under Amorim has been dramatic, with Maguire among the first names on the teamsheet and making huge impacts in games at both ends of the pitch.

The Telegraph claimed Maguire never had any intention of departing United despite the club’s efforts to push him out during Ten Hag’s reign.

Ultimately, Maguire outlasted the Dutchman and in new boss Amorim, he has a manager who can extend his longevity with the club.

Amorim’s customary 3-4-2-1 formation allows Maguire to feature in a back three. At 32 and never blessed with pace in his younger days anyway, a back three suits Maguire perfectly at this stage of his career.

And taking The Athletic and Telegraph updates into account, it’s a career that is nowhere near close to ending.

