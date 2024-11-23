Ruben Amorim has admitted he already “loves” Mason Mount, as the Manchester United man “wants this so bad” and his manager feels he is “perfect” for his system, with two positions set out for him.

Amorim is expected to shake up the United side by getting them to play in a 3-4-3 formation. It served him well at Sporting CP, where the boss won two league titles.

But United are used to playing a 4-2-3-1, so it could take some time to adapt to a completely new formation.

Amorim feels he has one man who is already prepared for his system, with Mount having played in it during his time at Chelsea.

“Mason Mount… I have to tell you I love that kid,” Amorim told Manchester United media.

“You can look in his eyes that he wants this so bad. And this is the most important thing for me.

“I know he was suffering from injuries, he was not on the pitch, but now he’s trying to stay fit and we hope he can continue to be fit, to show all the talent that he’s shown, for example, in Chelsea.”

Amorim has two positions for Mount

With Mount’s prior experience playing in a similar system to Amorim’s, the manager believes he could thrive in two positions.

“He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him,” he said.

“I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

A report of late suggested Amorim is to place Mount at the ‘centre of his plans’ and it does not seem that’s all too far from what could happen.

At Chelsea, Mount largely played attacking-midfield, but also sometimes played in a deeper role, while also featuring on the wings, so he could play either as a central-midfielder or a winger for Amorim.

Man Utd round-up: Two Atalanta moves in works

United are said to feel Ademola Lookman’s £58million price tag is a fair one, and are considering going after the Atalanta forward soon.

Internal talks are also being held for his team-mate, midfielder Ederson.

Meanwhile, Tottenham could hijack United’s move for Angel Gomes by striking in January, which is something it’s believed the Red Devils won’t do, instead waiting until the summer when he would be available for free.

And Joshua Zirkzee is said to have been given a clean slate by Amorim, following a very poor start to life at Old Trafford.

Mount’s spell under Ten Hag

Mount struggled under Erik Ten Hag, largely due to injuries.

He managed just 14 Premier League appearances in 2023/24, and because he was hardly available, he only started five of those, struggling to find consistency due to his absences.

Mount started the season under Ten Hag in 2024/25, with starts coming in the Community Shield and in the first two games of the Premier League campaign, before again picking up a knock.

The hope will be that he can stay fit, knowing the manager will give him opportunities to show his worth throughout the season in various roles.