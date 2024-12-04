Amorim in love with ‘top’ Man Utd player; confirms ‘solution’ coming for most impressive star since arrival

Ruben Amorim waxed lyrical about a Manchester United star he’d love new signings to replicate, while the manager also confirmed he wants a new contract for the stand-out performer since his arrival.

Amorim wasted no time installing his favoured 3-4-3- formation at Man Utd and one player who’s shone in the new system is Noussair Mazraoui.

The Moroccan – who Man Utd believe is a masterstroke signing – can play in the back three or at wing-back.

And according to Amorim, the 27-year-old is a “top player” and excels defensively, when attacking, while in possesion and in one-v-one situations. In other words, Mazraoui lacks any discernible weakness and Amorim is clearly thrilled to have him in the ranks.

“He’s a top player,” said Amorim. “He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.

“When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”

But while Mazraoui hasn’t put a foot wrong, arguably the most impressive player since Amorim arrived has been Amad Diallo…

“We will find a solution” for Amad Diallo – Ruben Amorim

The Telegraph recently revealed Man Utd have made agreeing a new contract with Amad a top priority.

That comes as no surprise given the 22-year-old’s electric displays in the right wing-back position. Indeed, Amad has provided three assists in three matches under Amorim and his pace on the counter has already proven a deadly weapon.

Amad’s existing contract is due to expire at season’s end, though United do hold an option for an extra 12 months.

But in lieu of the player’s excellent form and Amorim’s appreciation of his talents, a more robust deal that keeps Amad at Old Trafford for the long haul is now being worked on.

“I think he wants to stay and we want him to stay, so that is clear and we will find a solution,” said Amorim (as quoted by The Independent).

Zeroing in on exactly what he likes in Amad, Amorim pointed to his positional flexibility.

“I think it’s one of the great advantages of Amad, for me,” added the Man Utd boss. “He’s very good playing in that position [wing-back] but also playing between the lines because he has a good control and he seems faster with the ball than without the ball.

“So it’s something that he has and he is capable of playing in both positions [wing-back and No 10]. And he can play in different systems. So it’s the that kind of player that we need.”

Latest Man Utd news – Milambo, Ten Hag, Davies

In other news, Sky Germany state Man Utd have identified Feyenoord’s attacking midfielder, Antoni Milambo, as a transfer target for next summer.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a regular starter this season, scoring six goals so far including a brace against Benfica in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, Erik ten Hag is understood to be a contender to take the RB Leipzig job if Marco Rose is sacked.

Leipzig are without a win in four matches in the Bundesliga and have lost all five of their Champions League matches this season.

Finally, TEAMtalk understands Ruben Amorim has approved the potential signing of Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies.

Man Utd hope to sign the left-footer via free agency next summer. They can forge a pre-contract agreement with the player come January 1, though Real Madrid are circling and Bayern haven’t given up hope of convincing Davies to pen fresh terms either.

Launching a cut-price bid in the upcoming January window is another route United could explore.