Manchester United have been given a significant double boost amid links to Viktor Gyokeres with Florian Plettenberg stating why he believes Ruben Amorim has already decided to make the Swede a top target and with another report also detailing why it is ‘certain’ he will leave.

Amorim will arrive in Manchester to take up his role as the new Red Devils head coach in exactly seven days after the 39-year-old was chosen as the man to replace the under-performing Erik ten Hag, who was finally put out of his misery last week. Having signed an initial two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, Amorim becomes the sixth permanent manager at Manchester United since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure some 11 and a half years ago.

Inheriting a team riddled with problems, however, means the Portuguese coach will not have an easy task and as Roy Keane pointed out on Super Sunday, one of the biggest issues he must fix is the team’s lack of potency in front of goal.

As a result, it comes as no surprise that Amorim is already being linked with a move to reunite with Sporting CP striker Gyokeres at Old Trafford, with the Swede already hitting the 20-goal mark this season – more than United have scored collectively across all competitions.

Now their interest in bringing Gyokeres to Old Trafford has been confirmed by Florian Plettenberg. And while the Sky Germany reporter, in his post on X, was keen to stress no move had been made yet, he has confirmed that sources have indicated that ‘will happen’.

‘So far, Manchester United have not played a role in the race for Viktor Gyokeres. However, with the confirmed appointment of Ruben Amorim at MUFC, it is possible that the Red Devils will become involved soon. Close sources believe this will happen, as Amorim is a big fan of Gyokeres,’ he wrote.

Confirming though that United are one of five clubs keen, Plettenberg also revealed the striker’s likely asking price.

‘The Swedish striker has scored 59 goals and provided 23 assists in 65 games under the new United manager at Sporting so far. Four clubs are currently in the race: Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The 26y/o can leave Sporting next summer for €60-70m, as revealed earlier this week.’

What as Gyokeres said about moving to Manchester United?

In confirming his move to United over the weekend, Amorim made a pledge not to sign any of Sporting CP’s player during the January window – but could not make any guarantees further down the line, particularly with regards next summer’s transfer window.

However, to further their chances of a deal, il Corriere dello Sport has also branded it is ‘certain’ that the striker will leave Lisbon next summer.

Gyokeres himself has already played down suggestions he could follow his manager to Old Trafford, telling the Portuguese media this weekend that his focus very much remains on remaining in Lisbon.

“Going with Amorim to Manchester United? I don’t know,” Gyokeres replied when asked about the possibility of joining Amorim following his four-goal display against Estrela on Friday night.

“I’m here. As you can see, I enjoy it at Sporting.

“It’s nothing I really think about. I’m sad about him [Amorim] leaving. We wish him all the best.”

Despite that statement, the player’s agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, speaking earlier this year to A Bola, admitted the prolific striker would find it difficult to stay with Sporting were Amorim ever to move on.

“Yes, it will be more difficult for Viktor to stay if Ruben Amorim leaves Sporting,” Cetinkaya said.

“Viktor to Sporting came precisely because of Ruben. The day we met, I said to Ruben: ‘Here’s my boy, he came to Sporting because of you’.

“Of course, it’s an honour for any player to be able to play in the Champions League. Viktor is no exception in that respect, but there are other important things and Ruben Amorim is one of them. If he leaves, it will be more difficult for Viktor to continue.”

Sources confirmed to us late last week, however, there is a strong possibility that Gyokeres could leave – and with Arsenal very much leading that chase for his signature. Whether their situation changes off the back of Monday’s breaking Edu exit news remains to be seen.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Bombshell first signing talks/ Amorim wants to re-sign star

Meanwhile, fanciful reports in Spain claim United have opened talks over a ‘bombshell’ deal to bring Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old falls out of contract at the Allianz Arena in summer 2026 and talks over an extension are yet to bear fruit, leading to suggestions the German giants are ready to cash in.

As a result, and sensing a big opportunity, it’s claimed United are in talks with the player over a possible move and with Amorin green lighting the move that could see the new manager’s countryman Bruno Fernandes sidelined.

Sources have previously confirmed to us that United would indeed be interested in Musiala were Bayern to decide to sell.

Elsewhere, Amorim is keen to address United’s ongoing issues at left-back in one of his first transfer dealings at Old Trafford amid claims Amorim is ready to greenlight the return of Benfica full-back Alvaro Carreras.

He departed the northwest for a seriously low fee last summer. And while the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have since been linked, a re-signing clause gives United the upper hand over a potential deal.

