Amorim intervenes as Man Utd launch spectacular double signing for January

Manchester United are plotting a double January raid on French giants PSG, with manager Ruben Amorim understood to have personally asked for one of the two signings.

Amorim has overseen five defeats in 10 matches since taking the reins at Man Utd. With fixtures against Newcastle, Liverpool and Arsenal (FA Cup) up next, more heartache could be on the way.

Perhaps one of the biggest reasons Amorim has been unable to make an instant impact at Old Trafford is the squad he’s inherited are wholly unsuited to his tactical demands.

The Sun previously revealed Amorim was left stunned at his players’ lack of intensity during his first week of training.

What’s more, United lack natural fits for the wing-back roles, don’t possess a striker capable of scoring 20 goals a season, and Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho as wingers lack a natural position. Amorim prefers the two spots behind the striker to be creative and technical No 10s rather than pacy wingers like Rashford and Garnacho.

However, the club are fully aware of the mammoth task they’ve heaped on Amorim and a total squad rebuild has been approved.

Among the first positions that could be addressed is left wing-back, with links to PSG’s Nuno Mendes rapidly heating up.

The Portugal international, 22, has 18 months remaining on his contract in Paris and PSG have thus far failed to iron out a fresh agreement with Mendes – despite their best efforts.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg revealed back on December 21 that Man Utd were ‘closely monitoring’ Mendes’ situation.

And in a fresh update on the back of strong claims coming out of France, Plettenberg insisted Mendes to Man Utd is “one to watch” in January.

The French claims referenced came via RMC Sport who stated PSG and Mendes had failed to meet in the middle during their negotiations.

As such, a January exit was reported to be on the agenda, with PSG aiming to cash in while they still can and Mendes open to a new challenge.

What’s more, RMC Sport claimed Man Utd had ‘made an offer’ to Mendes that would presumably trump the terms PSG had put forward.

Second Man Utd raid on PSG

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has verified claims that Randal Kolo Muani will be leaving PSG in January.

The striker is unfancied by manager Luis Enrique and has the green light to leave next month. A move to the Premier League is understood to appeal to the 26-year-old striker.

Sky Germany claimed Liverpool and Tottenham have both shown interest, while the striker could also be offered to Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, Gillan was informed Man Utd boss Amorim is keen to steal a march on his domestic rivals after asking his superiors at Old Trafford to explore a move.

Kolo Muani was previously signed by PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for a package totalling €90m. He’s unlikely to cost anywhere near that amount if leaving outright in January, though a loan with a view to a permanent transfer in the summer looks a likelier outcome.

Latest Man Utd news – Fikayo Tomori, Luke Shaw

In other news, Gazzetta dello Sport state AC Milan are open to selling Fikayo Tomori in January after deeming the England international a ‘luxury’ player they can make do without.

It’s our understanding that Man Utd and Amorim look favourably upon the idea of signing a new centre-back at some stage in the near future given Victor Lindelof will leave when his contract expires in the summer.

Man Utd have shown previous interest in Tomori, though Newcastle – also on the hunt for centre-back reinforcements – may have to be contended with.

Elsewhere, Antonio Conte’s Napoli are reportedly showing interest in signing left-back, Luke Shaw.

The oft-injured defender has been identified as a potential bargain by Napoli who have found great success when raiding Premier League sides for unfancied stars since Conte took charge.

Billy Gilmour, Scott McTominay and Romelu Lukaku were all snapped up last summer. Shaw is reportedly the latest Premier League star in Napoli’s sights and his woeful injury record could prompt United to sever ties.

