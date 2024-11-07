Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim will be backed in the transfer market but on a case-by-case basis, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The 39-year-old will swap Sporting Lisbon for Man Utd on November 11 after signing a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford last week.

Amorim, who will replace recently sacked Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, will have a huge task on his hands, as the Premier League giants are languishing in 14th.

Much has been made of the club’s spending under Ten Hag, with United forking out more than £600m (€721m, $776m) on players during his two-and-a-half-years in the dugout. Now, one burning question that has emerged is to what extent Amorim will be backed in the transfer market to strengthen his squad.

TEAMtalk sources can reveal that the Red Devils will back the Portuguese coach and money is there to be spent on the right deal. We understand that the club wants to strengthen in multiple positions and have set out to find affordable deals for top players – which, granted, won’t be an easy task.

It is said that United’s budget is ‘fluid’ with each deal and every possible transfer will be judged in isolation. Moreover, players could be sold to fund potential incomings in January or next summer.

Finally, the board believes their current squad is better than the table shows, that Amorim will be able to get more out of the team, that they have some elite players at their disposal, and midfielder Manuel Ugarte is very excited about working under the Portuguese – with the summer recruit believing he is the perfect manager to get the best out of him.

Huge task on Amorim’s hands

United have spent hundreds of millions in recent years but they appear further than ever from winning a Premier League title – something they have not done since 2012.

While Ten Hag won the Red Devils a Carabao Cup and an FA Cup during his tenure, the former Ajax manager’s side lacked an identity, struggled to score goals, and are closer to the relegation zone instead of the top four.

They seem a long, long way off of Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and more, and despite spending so much money on their squad, they still need a goalscorer, among other positions.

Although the Portuguese league is very different to the English top-flight, Amorim delivered a perfect audition as his Sporting side thumped City 4-1 in the Champions League this week.

Before that win, he joked United fans may think “the new Sir Alex Ferguson has arrived” if they beat City. After that triumphant midweek victory, many supporters will hope he can return the club to their former glory as soon as possible.

Man Utd eye Bayern Munich star

After already signing Bayern Munich defenders Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui this summer, the Red Devils may look to recruit another Bavarian player.

Reports suggest they are considering swooping for German midfielder Leon Goretzka, who has fallen out of favour under new boss Vincent Kompany. He, however, is not interested in a January exit but a 2025 summer move could be on the cards.

Whenever a manager leaves one club for another, speculation mounts that they will try to bring their best players with them – hence United’s links with Sporting striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 26-year-old, who has scored 23 goals in just 17 games this season, could reportedly be made available for £63m (€75m/$81m) next summer.

Finally, United are said to be in a race with Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United for FC Porto striker Samu Omorodion.

