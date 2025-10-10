Amorim to make Man Utd all-out attack as insider reveals all on next signings

Manchester United are expected to take an attacking mindset into their search for a new wing-back as they continue to reshape the squad, sources have told TEAMtalk.

The position – likely to be on the right side – is understood to be one of the next areas Man Utd will focus on, with recruitment staff aligned on finding players who fit the club’s evolving system and long-term vision.

While the current plan is fully focused on giving Amorim every chance to succeed, there is a clear recognition that any new signing must also fit United’s long-term plan to suit the team, regardless of who is in charge in future.

TEAMtalk has already revealed that United have held back from forming a shortlist of potential new managers in this international break, underlining their intent to give Amorim the opportunity to prove himself and shape the team in his image.

As we approach the January transfer window, United will begin discussions over key positions and potential targets.

It is well documented that a new central midfielder remains high on the agenda, but sources stress that the wing-back role is becoming increasingly important to the team’s identity and tactical evolution.

Amorim’s decision to select Amad Diallo at right wing-back for the Sunderland game proved an important one, with his energy and creativity helping United to a 2-0 win.

That kind of edge is what Amorim wanted and United remain keen to make sure the squad is full of creative options.

United are determined to play on the front foot and entertain as they rebuild towards becoming a major force in the Premier League again.

With that in mind, sources suggest that when United move for a new wing-back, the profile may lean towards those with attacking instincts.

Some may doubt whether Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation that obviously features three centre-backs can ever truly be ‘attacking’.

But with two marauding wing-backs who contribute both goals and assists, combined with an ultra-attacking playmaker like Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role, United can become heavy scorers with the right personnel.

