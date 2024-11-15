Amorim makes stunning decision for Man Utd starting XI, with big name moved and duo axed

Ruben Amorim is ready to overlook two specialist players signed for sizeable fees in favour of playing Marcus Rashford out of position in his early Manchester United starting elevens, according to a report.

Amorim, 39, is due to take his first training session as manager of Man Utd on Monday. The club are still waiting for Amorim’s visa to arrive, though according to Ben Jacobs, that is expected no later than Monday.

Amorim will waste no time implementing the customary 3-4-3 formation that underpinned his Sporting CP side winning two Primeira Liga titles.

That will see several current Man Utd stars either moved, dropped or recalled, and according to a fresh update from GiveMeSport, the striker position will change.

They state Amorim has ‘picked his preferred striker’ at Old Trafford and Marcus Rashford – who usually plays on the left wing – is set to get the nod up top.

Explaining why, it was stated: ‘the belief is that the new head coach will look to attack the channels and space behind defenders in transition, and these are characteristics that Rashford possesses that could help him rediscover his best form.’

If Rashford is chosen to lead the line, both of Man Utd’s specialist strikers – Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee – would be relegated to the bench.

HAVE YOU SEEN: What Man Utd players have said about Ruben Amorim – ‘A fantastic coach’

Rashford the short-term solution with Gyokeres swap mooted

Rashford has always looked most comfortable out on the left when able to receive the ball in space and able to cut in field onto his right foot.

The 27-year-old has started just one match up front this season and interestingly, did score two goals and provide an assist in that clash. However, it’s important to note the opposition was third tier side Barnsley in a League Cup clash.

Rashford may well find himself the chosen one at No 9 for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign. However, Amorim may have grander plans for the position in the long run.

Amorim has confirmed he won’t raid former club Sporting for any of their star players in January. All bets beyond the winter window are off.

Accordingly, Man Utd are sizing up free-scoring frontman Viktor Gyokeres and the idea of including Zirkzee in a cash-plus-player deal was touted in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

‘Manchester United are ready to make their move for Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres by offering cash plus a player in return, the Daily Briefing understands,’ the report reads.

Additionally, the report notes how Zirkzee’s ‘future could already be in doubt, with a move to Sporting looking like a ‘serious option.’

Latest Man Utd news – Keane on Garnacho / Amass exclusive

In other news, Roy Keane has told Alejandro Garnacho to “get a different job” if he can’t handle criticism. That comes on the back of Garnacho’s muted celebration when scoring last time out following recent criticism.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk can reveal Aston Villa are weighing up a move for 17-year-old United left-back Harry Amass.

Finally, journalist Ben Jacobs has explained why United should not be discounted from the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

The Egyptian star has been heavily linked with Liverpool in recent days, but Jacobs believes United’s need for a new striker, particularly with doubts already emerging over Zirkzee, means they could be dark horses in the battle to sign a frontman who already has 14 goals from 16 appearances to his name this season.