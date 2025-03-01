Ruben Amorim has been afforded plenty of sympathy for the position he finds himself in at Manchester United, with one of his predecessors, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making it crystal clear why it’s far too soon to bring up talk of the sack – while also offering a summary of his own time in charge.

The Red Devils turned to the 40-year-old as a successor to Erik ten Hag in November after the Dutchman was unceremoniously binned off for failing to get a consistent tune from his expensively-assembled Manchester United squad. However, if Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Omar Berrada – the man who headhunted the Portuguese and convinced him to leave Sporting Lisbon – were expecting a new manager bounce, then they were very much mistaken.

Indeed, Amorim has won just five of his 16 Premier League matches in charge so far, while he has presided over nine defeats from his 23 matches in charge so far. That miserable record means Amorim has won just 43.48% of games since arriving at Old Trafford.

Off the back of that woeful run of results has been an ability to get the best from his players, together with their apparent frustrations at being asked to play in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Paul Merson, for one, has claimed questions need to be asked of the Portuguese for that inflexibility to change his system alone.

However, former United boss Solskjaer insists it is far too soon to pass such judgement, naming the single biggest reason why the 40-year-old needs time to prove himself.

Explaining why the frequent managerial sackings at Old Trafford are proving detrimental, Solskjaer told The Athletic: “That’s for the people at the top (of United), but an issue is that the manager plays with the previous manager’s players.”

Solskjaer reflects on his own time at Manchester United

While Solskjaer passed up the chance to comment too deeply about Amorim’s current situation or the plight the club finds themselves in, he did suggest the club made an almighty transfer blunder this summer in allowing a major player to leave.

He also reflects fondly on his time in charge of the Red Devils but feels those last six weeks – when the pressure dial on his reign was really cranked up – proved extremely testing.

“I just remember a great time at United, apart from the last six weeks. Great people – and the culture is in the people. Going back to United was like going back to my family, like I’d never been away.”

He added: “Those last six weeks were hard, I can’t deny that, but we were also top of our Champions League group.”

Solskjaer also points to the fact that he had the likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford – two of whom have since lost their way and departed the club – performing at a high level on a consistent basis, adding: “We also reached a European final, but I see what Jose (Mourinho) means when he says that his best achievement was getting his United side to second in the league.”

Comparing United to his current club, Besiktas, Solskjaer concluded: “Besiktas also [like Man Utd] feels like a family club, with respect for each other. There are members of staff who’ve been here for 10, 20, 30 years.”

