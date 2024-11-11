Ruben Amorim will help to put Manchester United in pole position for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres even if Real Madrid enter the frame for his signature, according to an observer.

Amorim has played a key role in making Gyokeres one of the most feared centre-forwards around. So far this term, the Sweden ace has notched 23 goals in just 18 appearances for Sporting across all competitions.

Gyokeres is not just starring against the smaller teams in Portugal, either. He netted a Champions League hat-trick against Manchester City to help Sporting run out 4-1 winners during Amorim’s last home game in charge of the Portuguese giants.

Amorim has now begun work at Man Utd. He insists the Red Devils will not plunder his former Sporting side in January, though the summer transfer window is another matter entirely.

Indeed, reports have suggested Sporting trio Gyokeres, Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande are all in Amorim’s sights for the summer.

Top pundits in Sweden have been discussing Gyokeres’ sensational form and where the player might go next.

Ex-West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic defender Jonas Olsson said of the 26-year-old (via Sport Witness): “It won’t get bigger. That should make all the doubters stop doubting. The argument from the doubters has been that he only delivers in the Portuguese league. But now he has shown that he can deliver against the best opposition in the Champions League. So, he’s for real.

“As he has a buyout clause of around SEK 1 billion (£71.7m) only the biggest clubs can buy him. United are probably the obvious one, but Real Madrid also feels like an alternative.”

Fellow pundit Daniel Nannskog – a former Sweden international – added: “It’s easy to think of Manchester United, because his coach is going there. He knows exactly how to use Gyokeres in the best way.”

Real Viktor Gyokeres price emerges

It was revealed last week that the goal machine could actually be available for €75m (£62.1m / $79.9m) in the summer. Sporting have reduced their demands after holding out for Gyokeres’ full €100m (£82.8m / $106.5m) release clause during the most recent transfer window.

Gyokeres is refusing to get drawn into the speculation, having stated on a number of occasions that his full focus is on Sporting.

However, the former Coventry City star has ambitions of shining for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and Amorim could give him that opportunity at United.

Olsson may have thrown Real Madrid into the mix, but United are likely to face competition from several different sides for Gyokeres.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain would all love to sign him.

Man Utd latest: Van Nistelrooy departs; January budget claim

Meanwhile, United have confirmed the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy and three other coaches as Amorim looks to kickstart a successful new era.

Van Nistelrooy has led United to three wins out of four as interim manager, though his future at Old Trafford has been unclear ever since Amorim agreed to take over.

United have spent big money to sack Erik ten Hag and hire Amorim as his replacement, leading to fears they might have ravaged their January transfer budget.

In a boost for United fans, football finance expert Stefan Borson has suggested Amorim will have money to spend on new signings this winter.

You can find out exactly what Borson said here.