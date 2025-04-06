Amorim names exact criteria ALL Man Utd signings must meet with ‘crucial’ window approaching

Ruben Amorim has admitted that Manchester United need to be busy in the upcoming transfer window but he only wants to sign players that meet a key criteria, which many Red Devils currently don’t.

The Portuguese coach has endured a difficult period since being appointed at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The Europa League is Man Utd’s last hope of a trophy this season and Amorim was very open in stating that major changes are required ahead of next term.

“I think it’s crucial. I think we are trying to do everything as soon as possible. If you look at the schedule of teams we will not have the Club World Cup, so that means that we are going to have a pre-season,” Amorim told Sky Sports News.

“If you look at the next years, we are going to have a World Cup then a European Championship. So this window is going to be massive to work on our base.

“I think it’s clear for everybody here that is going to be crucial and we have to take advantage of that. We will not have a next pre-season. It will not be like that. So we need to do everything soon as possible to be prepared for having everybody for the pre-season to start after a season like this.

“We need to show something. That is not a debate. So I don’t want that conversation of we need a lot of time. We need time, maybe to win the league, but we need to improve a lot after this season.

“I will not talk about that now (the type of players Man United will target) because I have my players and I know that my players are listening. I just want to improve my players because a lot of qualities are there, and I have to help them to be better.

“But, of course, I have one way of playing that is different from the former coach, so I need to choose some characteristics that we don’t have in the team.

Man Utd signings must fit into Amorim’s system

Amorim has stood firm in his approach to play with a 4-3-3 system, even if it is clear that some of Man Utd’s players have struggled to adapt to the formation that served him well with former club Sporting CP.

In the interview, Amorim made clear that the players he will sign must be able to play in his system.

“I shouldn’t say that but big players is like different things,” added the Man United boss.

“It’s characteristics that we don’t have in our squad [to play in his 4-3-3 system]. Trying to see the gaps we have in our squad and when I say big players, it’s not players from Real Madrid and etcetera. It’s big players in the way I see the game.”

As we have consistently reported, Man Utd need to sell players before they can sanction any big-money signings, as they remain in a tight PSR (Profitbality and Sustainability Rules) position.

A new striker is the priority for Man Utd, but it’s clear that they need to strengthen in multiple areas to compete at the top of the Premier League again.

Man Utd are keen to sell Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Casemiro this summer, while while Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton and Christian Eriksen are set to depart on free transfers.

