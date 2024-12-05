Ruben Amorim admits he has four Manchester United players in his side who need their minutes managing as he tries to find the right balance, while Roy Keane has pulled no punches in his assessment of Marcus Rashford following Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat at Arsenal.

The Portuguese coach suffered his first loss in the Manchester United hotseat as they suffered a loss at Emirates Stadium, with both goals coming from set-pieces. It is the first time in 11 years that the club had conceded two set-piece goals in the same game; the last time that happened also was against Arsenal back in 2013.

More to the point, it showed Amorim that his side still requires some big upgrades if they are to compete with the best. And after the game, the 39-year-old admitted that he is still trying to find the right balance in his side.

After ringing the changes before kick-off, with Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount handed rare stars, Amorim explained his actions.

“It’s not because I like to change all the time but because I like to have all the squad fit,” he told the media after the game.

“So for example, Harry Maguire has a time limit, Tyrell Malacia has a time limit, Mason Mount has a time limit, Leny Yoro has a real time limit.

“So we have to manage winning games, a different methodology, a different way of playing, more meters to press.

“Tomorrow we have to assess the guys and [if] they have a little bit risk of injury, they will not play. So we have to have everyone to work, to play and to improve the squad.”

One man who had shown good form last time out was Marcus Rashford, but after starting on the bench, he came on in the second half at Arsenal.

However, Keane was not impressed with what he saw from the 27-year-old, claiming his “general play as a footballer is shocking”.

Speaking on a live watch-along of The Overlap as the game unfolded, Keane said: “I’ll tell you something, Marcus Rashford came on there. His general play as a footballer is shocking.”

Keane explains Rashford anger as Berbatov warns Man Utd of ‘storm’

Explaining why he was unhappy with Rashford, Keane elaborated: “Watch his header there [a defensive header which went upwards instead of out]. Have United’s subs given anything since coming on? Nothing. The subs have done nothing.

“Manchester United deserve nothing anyway. They were rubbish. You know what happens with United? They fool you, they fool you. They’re not dynamic.”

Asked if he saw any promising signs from the game from a United point of view, Keane added: “Not tonight, no.

“I’m really disappointed with Manchester United. I thought the players were going through the motions a little bit.

“It was easy for Arsenal. The first half was fine but I was expecting a bit more.

“The manager’s probably thinking he thought United were a bit better than this. I was getting really frustrated at the end there.”

The defeat leaves United 11th in the table, some seven points adrift of Manchester City in fourth.

And former United star Dimitar Berbatov feels the defeat at Arsenal showed Amorim that he has a huge task on his hands.

“I admit that in the second half, the storm was there for United,” Berbatov said on Amazon Prime. “Ruben Amorim said earlier that a storm was going to come for his team and it came tonight.

“The set-pieces were a big problem for them and Arsenal scored twice from them. Now it’s back to the training ground to fix the mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly set to part ways with Altay Bayindir next year with the former Fenerbahce goalkeeper growing tired by a lack of opportunities at Old Trafford.

Previously No.1 at the Turkish side, Bayindir has made just three appearances since the move.

Now it’s claimed he wants out and to get more regular game-time elsewhere with United already having targeted Sunderland keeper Anthony Patterson as a potential replacement.

In other news, an astonishing report claims Amorim is urging United chiefs to launch an astonishing raid on Tottenham for their captain Son Heung-min – and he believes a move is very much doable for the Red Devils.

Elsewhere, Gianluca Di Marzio reported Amorim hopes to reunite with Sporting CP midfielder, Morten Hjulmand.

“Amorim loves Hjulmand, so he can accompany him to Manchester United,” Di Marzio stated.