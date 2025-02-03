Amorim nears ideal Garnacho outcome after major Man Utd transfer update

Three major Manchester United moves all look to be OFF, though the triple failure may actually work in Ruben Amorim’s favour regarding Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd opened the door to Alejandro Garnacho’s sale in the winter window, with their reasoning purely relating to the club’s finances.

As a homegrown player, Garnacho’s sale would be extra lucrative for the club. The proceeds would be logged as pure profit on the books and greatly enhance United’s spending power.

United value Garnacho around the £60m mark and rejected a bid from Napoli a fortnight ago worth £42m. Chelsea have also shown interest, though there is less than 12 hours remaining before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Amorim has regularly selected Garnacho and speaking last week, the United boss made no secret of his desire to retain the Argentina international.

“I want players like Kobbie [Mainoo] and Garnacho [to stay],” said Amorim when asked if United must make difficult decisions in the final stages of the window.

“The focus is that we have to improve our academy. And you have to bring more [through].

“That is something that all the clubs in England have to take advantage of. The players that come from their academies. To play, to feel the shirt, but also to sell them. So our focus is to bring more [through].”

Having already loaned Marcus Rashford to Aston Villa, Man Utd are only willing to sell Garnacho if able to sign a replacement forward.

But according to multiple sources, moves for all three of their attacking targets – Mathys Tel, Christopher Nkunku and Leon Bailey – aren’t progressing.

Tel favoured joining Man Utd over Arsenal and Tottenham. However, Bayern Munich insisted on any move being a permanent sale or a loan containing an obligation to buy.

Man Utd’s loan bid was rejected and the club have reportedly backed off a move. Arsenal are now attempting to seal a deal, though they too are reluctant to strike an agreement that involves a permanent solution.

The Athletic stated a move for Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey has not progressed, while Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has declared Nkunku “will not join Manchester United.”

“My last information from the last couple of hours is that he will stay at Chelsea and that he will not join FC Bayern, and that he will not join Manchester United,” said Plettenberg on Monday morning.

Nkunku staying at Stamford Bridge will only serve to enhance the chances of Garnacho remaining at Old Trafford for two reasons.

Firstly, United now cannot sign Nkunku as the replacement, and secondly, Chelsea no longer need a replacement for Nkunku.

One situation to keep an eye on involves Joao Felix. After the Portuguese’s prospective move to Aston Villa stalled, AC Milan have lodged an enquiry and TEAMtalk understands Felix has verbally agreed to join the Serie A giant.

Chelsea’s asking price is £55m, though Milan are seeking a loan arrangement.

While the situation remains fluid, the signs are now beginning to point towards Garnacho staying at Old Trafford beyond the 11pm deadline.

Latest Man Utd news – Gary Neville on Marcus Rashford

In other news, Gary Neville has detailed how he thinks Marcus Rashford will fare at Aston Villa.

“I think there are a number of things in Rashford’s favour,” began Neville when speaking on Sky Sports.

“He’s going to a far better team at this moment in time. He’s going to a coach who’s world class, which I think is a real opportunity for him.

“I think it puts pressure on Marcus to perform for Unai Emery because if you don’t play for him then you sort of say ‘okay, Ruben Amorim might be the problem, Erik ten Hag might be the problem’… Unai Emery can’t be a problem for Marcus Rashford, he has to play well for him.

“And the other thing is the style of play and the way in which Villa play I think could suit Marcus Rashford as well.

“So maybe the spotlight won’t be on him as much as at Manchester United, but there’s certainly still be a lot of attention.

“They’re in a lot of competitions are Villa and they’ve still got a lot to play for and it’s a real opportunity for Marcus.”

When asked how Rashford will respond to playing under Emery who is known for being very controlling and demanding of his players, Neville explained why that is exactly what Rashford needs at this stage in his career.

“That absolutely sounds like what he needs,” added Neville. “The last thing Rashford needs at this moment in time is someone to say ‘go on, go and enjoy yourself.’

“Rashford needs to have discipline in his game. He needs to be coached, he needs to make sure that the team know exactly what it is they want from him.

“Unai Emery will do that, he’s an absolutely amazing coach. He’s exactly what Marcus Rashford needs and what he’s got to do is buy into it.”

