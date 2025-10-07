Ruben Amorim has been told he is not yet out of the woods as far as his Manchester United future is concerned, with the axe potentially having fallen this weekend and with Gary Neville revealing four systematic failures of his reign to date.

The Portuguese manager took charge at Old Trafford last November, after Erik ten Hag had failed to get a consistent tune out of his expensively assembled squad. But if Manchester United thought they would get an instant boost from Amorim’s arrival from Sporting CP, then they were very much mistaken.

Indeed, the Portuguese has overseen a dismal period of form at Old Trafford that ultimately resulted in a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season; the lowest in the club’s history.

Furthermore, Amorim has won just 19 of his 50 matches in charge, giving him a win percentage record of just 38%, with 19 losses also coming in that time.

Understandably, the 40-year-old went into Saturday’s game against Sunderland needing a win and nothing less than three points would have sufficed to ensure the heat dial on his reign was not cranked up to unbearable pressures.

As it goes, a 2-0 win was not only much welcomed, but also raised United up to 10th in the table and four points adrift of the coveted top-four places where the club has a target of finishing at.

Despite that, our Dean Jones and Fabrizio Romano have both explained how Amorim could potentially have been a goner this weekend had the visiting Black Cats come away from Old Trafford with a thumping victory.

How Ruben Amorim could lose his Man Utd job this weekend

Jones revealed a damaging home loss would have had ‘serious repercussions’ for Amorim’s future, having explained how the manager went into the game being somewhat coerced into considering a change of personnel.

Jones’ report stated that Amorim was told there was ‘no way he could go into the Sunderland game and just play the same old tape yet again’ and that ‘connections close to the club had stressed that something did need to change’, including the changes in goal, with Senne Lammens, as he called.

Jones said: “As we suggested last week, Amorim did not change his tactical philosophy, but he did change the personnel within it, and he got a very positive outcome.

“This is a step in the right direction, and it is what people at the club wanted to see. It is fine to believe in his tactical system, but only if the people within it can truly implement it.

“And this was an occasion when the players in the line-up actually seemed to reflect an understanding of what was being asked of them. Amorim clearly has a bright mind, or he would never have ended up in a position whereby United were appointing him.

“This is a team that can create chances, but they have needed better organisation and implementation. The decision to bring in Lammens was a good one that pretty much had to be made – but the return of Amad Diallo on the wing felt decisive and gave the side better intent.

“I think he changes the whole outlook of the team when he’s in that role. It’s something we should probably expect more of and Amorim can breathe a little easier for now.

“This does not mean he’s safe for the rest of the season, but it keeps him in touch with the team in the top five and that’s where his aim has to be.”

He concluded: “Sunderland was a huge game for him! And it really could have lead to a big decision over his future if it had gone badly.”

That theory was also shared by Romano, who said on his YouTube channel: “What is happening is also that Man Utd won the game against Sunderland and closed all the speculation, at least for the next few weeks, for Ruben Amorim. So they head into the international break way more relaxed.

“The new goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, finally started and got a clean sheet – and so a very good start for Lammens and a very good result for Amorim.

“As I told you guys, Man Utd were not going to sack Amorim… unless completely crazy things happened, like losing, I don’t know, 3 or 4 or 5-0. But, for example, losing the game, I don’t know, 1-0, 2-1, 3-2, something like that, Amorim was not going to be fired.”

Gary Neville picks out four systematic failures under Amorim

Furthermore, an unhappy Gary Neville is adamant Amorim is not safe from the sack yet, and, while he thinks he can breathe easier and sleep better during the international break, the pressure will still be very much on him once Premier League football resumes.

Furthermore, the Sky Sports pundit, speaking on the Gary Neville podcast, has picked out four major failures of Amorim’s 11-month stint in charge.

First up, Neville explained that “if pundits are getting into your head, then you shouldn’t be at the club” in response to criticism from pundits about the formation.

Neville also feels the players at the club need to have broad enough shoulders to handle any criticism thrown their way.

He went on, “Did they not think that we got criticised during our football careers. I’m sorry you’re playing for Manchester United – it comes with the territory, you’ve got to step up.”

Neville continued, adding “They’ve been hopeless in the system. If it’s not the system, then the players are a problem, the manager is a problem, the whole thing’s a problem if you’re losing football matches to the level that they’ve been doing.”

He concluded: “I think they just need to concentrate on doing their jobs and doing it well and winning football matches. The only thing that’s going to shut anybody up is winning football matches and they’ve not won anywhere near enough.”

