Amorim obsessed with 19y/o Man Utd star he adored even before joining

Ruben Amorim will make a young star a ‘crucial’ part of his project at Manchester United, and both he and the club are convinced they pulled off a transfer masterstroke.

Erik ten Hag’s last window in charge saw Man Utd spend around £180m on five new recruits – Noussair Mazraoui, Leny Yoro, Matthijs De Ligt, Manuel Ugarte and Joshua Zirkzee.

Mazraoui has made an instant impact, while De Ligt has also wasted no time establishing himself as a regular starter.

We’re yet to see the best from Ugarte and Zirkzee, with the outlier being Yoro whose early season was disrupted by a fractured metatarsal.

However, the 19-year-old Frenchman finally made his debut in the 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and despite his inaction, Yoro has a huge backer in new manager Amorim.

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Amorim and his coaching staff were speaking about Yoro as a ‘crucial’ part of their plans even before he took the Man Utd job.

“Leny Yoro made his debut for Man Utd [on Wednesday] and will be crucial part of Ruben Amorim’s project,” wrote Romano.

“In every internal meeting, even during talks before joining United, Amorim and his staff mentioned Leny as crucial player and smart signing.

“His game time will be managed to avoid any injury in the next weeks but he’s for sure considered the ‘ideal player to sign’ by technical staff and of course Man Utd’s management.”

Man Utd went above and beyond for Leny Yoro

Yoro was the subject of a tug-of-war between Man Utd and Real Madrid last summer.

It had appeared Los Blancos would win that particular battle, though Man Utd’s belief in Yoro as a future superstar prompted the club to blow Real Madrid away in the financial stakes.

ICYMI: Why Leny Yoro chose Man Utd over Real Madrid explained after staggering difference emerges

Yoro ultimately signed with Man Utd and netted former club Lille £52.2m in the process. Future add-ons can take the final fee to £58.9m.

That was a significant sum to pay for a teenager who had played just 60 games of top level football prior to his transfer.

Nonetheless, Yoro is widely viewed as a generational talent and that is seemingly a view shared by Amorim too.

Given he clearly features highly in Amorim’s thinking, Yoro certainly won’t lack for opportunities to prove his worth once he’s regained full fitness.

Latest Man Utd news – Playing restrictions / Amorim’s rules / Transfer miss

In other news, Amorim has confirmed Yoro is one of four Man Utd stars currently on a ‘time limit.’

By ‘time limit’ Amorim was referring to players who’ll have their minutes closely managed as a preventative measure to avoid injury.

Elsewhere, journalist Steve Bates revealed the two new rules Amorim has implemented.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Bates explained: ‘All injured players now have to go to games in tracksuits turning up a minimum [of one] hour before kick-off.’

Furthermore, Bates revealed Man Utd’s squad are now tasked with staying in a hotel the night before a game – even if that game is at Old Trafford.

‘Amorim insists on being with his players the night before games so they will stay in a hotel home or away,’ added the reporter.

Finally, Man Utd look set to miss out on the signing of Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian left-back had emerged as a ‘dream’ target for Amorim in one of the wing-back positions.

But per the latest from Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have made ‘significant progress’ in contract talks and the expectation is Davies will now extend his stay in Germany.