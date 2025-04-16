Man Utd have been given the chance to sign a Bayern star

Manchester United will reportedly be given the opportunity to sign Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich, who could be a ‘major upgrade’ for a senior star.

Palhinha first moved to the Premier League in July 2022 when Fulham signed him from Sporting CP in a £20 million (€23.4m) deal. Man Utd and other so-called ‘big six’ clubs had been linked with the defensive midfielder, but ultimately it was Fulham who struck.

That move proved to be a masterstroke as Palhinha quickly established himself as arguably the most dominant No 6 in the Premier League.

Palhinha regularly put himself at the top of the league’s charts for tackles and interceptions during his two-year spell at Craven Cottage.

The Portugal star left for Bayern in a €56m (£47m) transfer last summer, though his time in Bavaria has not gone to plan so far.

Palhinha has been limited to 21 outings in all competitions due to injury problems and fierce competition for places.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Bayern are warming to the player’s sale ahead of the summer. CaughtOffside have now provided their information, claiming that United are set to be ‘offered’ Palhinha’s services.

Bayern would rather lose Palhinha than fellow midfielder Leon Goretzka, who is in line for a new contract.

As such, Palhinha’s agents are sounding out potential suitors for their client, with United in the frame.

The 29-year-old could also be offered to rivals such as Liverpool and Arsenal, while fans should ‘watch out for’ other top-flight clubs such as West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Fulham.

Palhinha’s ‘priority’ is to return to England if he is to leave Germany in the summer. That puts Premier League sides such as United at the front of the queue, ahead of any Bundesliga suitors.

Joao Palhinha could replace Casemiro

The report describes Palhinha as a potential ‘major upgrade’ on Casemiro for United boss Ruben Amorim.

The Brazilian could be sold by United chiefs in order to recoup funds and give Amorim a bigger transfer budget.

Palhinha would likely be a great signing for the Red Devils. Rio Ferdinand has labelled him a ‘sensational’ player, while Fulham captain Tom Cairney has also heaped praise on his ability.

In January last year, Cairney said: “If you lose the ball, he smells blood. He’s probably one of the best I’ve ever seen off the ball, in terms of getting it back [and] recovering.

“It’s amazing to watch sometimes. I think the fans have taken to him. He’s been a breath of fresh air in the Premier League.”

