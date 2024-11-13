Ruben Amorim is aiming high with his first signing as Manchester United manager after a report claimed he’s instructed Sir Jim Ratcliffe to table a €50m offer for a Barcelona attacker.

All eyes will be on who and what type of player Amorim targets to suit his customary 3-4-3 formation at Man Utd. And according to Spanish outlet El Nacional, Amorim has Barcelona attacker Fermin Lopez in mind to become arrival No 1.

It’s claimed Amorim ‘asks Ratcliffe to offer 50 million euros for Fermin.’ That was followed by the report strongly suggesting a bid will be lodged ahead of the January window.

Fermin, 21, operates primarily as an attack-minded midfielder, though can also play on the flanks if required.

But despite scoring once and providing two assists in just 93 minutes of action in the Champions League this season, Fermin has struggled to nail down a starting spot in LaLiga.

Accordingly, El Nacional state Fermin ‘could choose to leave Barca’ if he’s not afforded a greater share of playing time over the next seven weeks.

The report concluded club president Joan Laporta ‘could consider’ a sale if manager Hansi Flick does not deem Fermin untouchable.

Fermin Lopez to Man Utd – could it happen?

While the report paints a positive picture for Man Utd’s chances of signing Fermin, a deal does looks exceedingly difficult to make when taking a step back.

Fermin only recently signed a long-term contract extension with the club he’s been with since 2016 at the end of October.

The player is now contracted to the Camp Nou until 2029 and the new agreement came with a handy pay rise. A prohibitive release clause of €500m was also inserted into the deal, effectively meaning full power over Fermin’s future now rests with Barcelona.

What’s more, Fermin signalled his intention to stay at Barcelona beyond the length of his current contract upon penning fresh terms.

In quotes carried by Fabrizio Romano, Fermin said: “I’m so happy to stay at Barca until 2029 and I hope even beyond that.

“It was impossible to predict that just one year ago, I hope to stay at Barca for many and many years.”

Latest Man Utd news – Left-back exclusive / Lindelof talks

In other news, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal Aston Villa are weighing up a move for 17-year-old United left-back, Harry Amass.

Elsewhere, Tuttosport report Juventus chief, Cristiano Giuntoli, is in discussions with the representatives of Victor Lindelof.

The Swede is out of contract at season’s end and is not in line to receive an extension. As such, a cut-price January transfer or free agent swoop in June are both possible.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed Amorim believes Man Utd possess a ‘generational talent’ in centre-back Leny Yoro.

The Frenchman is closing in on a return to full fitness and could play a key role when Amorim implements his customary three-at-the-back system.

GO DEEPER: Who is Fermin Lopez?

Born in El Campillo, Spain, in May 2003, Lopez spent four years at Real Betis and then joined Barcelona’s academy at the age of 13.

He had an impressive loan spell at Spanish third-tier side Linares Deportivo in 2022/23 before getting a goal and an assist against Real Madrid on Barcelona’s pre-season tour in the summer of 2023.

The attacking midfielder made his La Liga debut against Villarreal in August 2023 and finished his breakthrough season with 11 goals and one assist in 42 appearances in all competitions.

He was the joint-third top goalscoring midfielder in La Liga in 2023/24 and averaged a goal every 180.5 minutes in the league.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, who named Lopez in their Euro 2024 squad.

“Fermin is pure energy. There are no comparisons to make, but there are things that remind me of Gavi,” De la Fuente said.

“He has a very dynamic talent, he links up well, he has an energy that is contagious. I didn’t know him and I loved it. We’re going to see a lot of good things in a short period of time from this player.”

The 21-year-old made just one substitute appearance at the tournament but then registered six goals and two assists at the Paris Olympics as Spain won the Gold medal a few weeks later.

Lopez is at his best when he is close to the opponent’s goal due to his intelligent off-the-ball movement and his impressive shooting technique.

But he has also won plaudits for his work off the ball, showcasing his exceptional pressing and tireless work ethic.