Manchester United have put the brakes on Toby Collyer’s planned departure this month amid claims the midfielder is now set for a major role in the side under Ruben Amorim – but his more prominent role spells more bad news for two other Red Devils stars.

The 21-year-old moved to United in March 2022 from Brighton’s academy, where he had been earmarked as one of the game’s top upcoming young midfielders. Signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Old Trafford, the player would finally debut for Manchester United in last summer’s Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley – just a matter of weeks after signing an extension at the club through to summer 2027.

However, with first-team opportunities limited and with the path into the first-team blocked, United were open to the possibility of allowing Collyer to leave this month, with former Red Devils interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy keen to take the player to Leicester City.

United had initially given the Foxes permission to sign the player on loan until the season’s end with a move to the King Power seen as an ideal place to further the defensive midfielder’s game-time. However, after a late cameo off the bench in Sunday’s hard-fought FA Cup third-round victory against Arsenal on penalties – when United had to survive close to an hour playing with just 10 men – Collyer has now convinced Amorim that he is worthy of more regular action at Old Trafford.

And in explaining Amorim’s U-turn over Collyer, The Athletic now claims he is set for a more prominent role in Amorim’s midfield over the remainder of the season – and his increased minutes could spell bad news for Casemiro and Christian Eriksen.

‘The midfielder’s contract expires in June 2027, with the option of an extra year. The club has no plans to loan him out this month and, given the unconvincing form of Eriksen and Casemiro, Collyer could feature in more matches,’ journalist Carl Anka wrote.

‘He is not yet the finished product. Like many others within United’s current squad, Collyer is still learning the intricacies of what their head coach requires, both on and off the ball.’

What has Amorim said on Collyer and what next for Casemiro, Eriksen?

Collyer’s energetic performance on Sunday at Emirates Stadium gave United the energy and determination to ensure Arsenal could not make their extra man advantage count and few could deny they deserved their victory on penalties after being forced to plough on with 10 men following Diogo Dalot’s careless second bookable offence.

Speaking after the game, Amorim was certainly impressed with the 21-year-old.

“It was really important because [it] gives us more strength, and then with less one player, he’s really hard to press,” Amorim, who was well known for promoting youth at Sporting CP, stated.

“It’s really hard to press a team like Arsenal with 11 players, imagine with 10 players, and then you are in [a] disadvantage, [it] is really hard because they can control the ball. They were already controlling the ball in a lot of moments. So it was vital to win the game, to draw the game.”

United return to action on Thursday night when they tackle basement boys Southampton, with the south-coast club having only picked up six points from their 20 matches played to date. Anything less than a win will be seen as a missed opportunity for Amorim’s side.

Nonetheless, it will be interesting to see if Collyer is given more opportunities to impress in the game; as a starting point, retaining a place in the matchday squad does seem likely.

On the flip side, his increased involvement could speed up Eriksen and Casemiro’s departures from the club.

The Dane is out of contract at the season’s end and will be allowed to leave as a free agent. United are potentially even open to his sale this month, though they are yet to receive a concrete offer for his services at the time of writing.

It’s a similar story with Casemiro with Sir Jim Ratcliffe eager to move him and keen to rid the club of his £350,000 a week wages. To that end, talks over a possible move to Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr leading the chase, are very much ongoing. As it stands, no agreement is in place over a move, though sources state it would come as no surprise were an agreement reached before the winter window closes for business.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Wolves star eyed; Rashford D-day looms

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly planning a major reshuffle of their midfield in the months ahead, with Amorim now claimed to have cast admiring glances towards Wolves star Joao Gomes.

With Liverpool also keen on the former Flamengo man, it’s reported United could even look to raid the Old Gold this month for the 23-year-old – and with a huge asking price coming to light.

United could free up some much-needed funds for a new recruit by offloading their second-highest earner Marcus Rashford. Much has been written about the £325,000 a week star, who has confirmed his desire to leave.

However, a crucial announcement on his future could finally arrive with the player set to decide which club he wants to play for next – and sources giving an insight into the player’s thinking.

And finally, while out the question for this month, Amorim is reported to have informed INEOS of his dream addition at Old Trafford.

