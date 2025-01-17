Amorim picks £60m-rated ace to replace ‘unreliable’ star, as huge Man Utd upgrade set in motion by Juventus

Man Utd could make major changes to their left-back/left wing-back department

Juventus hope to sign an ‘unreliable’ Manchester United star who has the green light to leave, and a report claims Ruben Amorim has wasted no time identifying a £60m-rated replacement who’d represent a colossal upgrade.

It’s fair to say it’s not gone to plan for Tyrell Malacia ever since his £13m arrival from Feyenoord two-and-a-half years ago. Injuries have restricted the Dutchman to just 44 appearances over that span and his position of left-back/left wing-back is one Man Utd are desperate to address in the current window.

Taking to X on January 13, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Malacia has approval to leave Man Utd this month.

“Tyrell Malacia could leave Man Utd now in case of good proposal, even on initial loan with buy clause,” wrote Romano.

TuttoJuve claimed at the beginning of January that Juventus had identified Malacia as a potential loan opportunity for the winter window.

And according to a fresh update from CaughtOffside, Juventus have now ‘made enquiries’ into his signing.

Furthermore, the report stated Juventus hope to secure a six-month loan that leads to a permanent deal, which is the exact method of transfer Romano claimed United are open to accepting.

Encouragingly for Man Utd, it was also claimed Juventus are prepared to cover the ‘majority’ of Malacia’s £75,000-a-week salary during a loan.

CaughtOffside labelled Malacia ‘unreliable’ thanks in large part to his injury issues. However, even when fit and on the field, the 25-year-old hasn’t shown enough to suggest he can be Amorim’s long-term left wing-back.

A new signing in that position is on the agenda, with the likes of Nuno Mendes (PSG), Miguel Gutierrez (Girona), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Patrick Dorgu (Lecce) and Alvaro Carreras (Benfica) all considered by Man Utd.

However, CaughtOffside state Ruben Amorim has selected a different player as his ‘preferred’ signing…

Ruben Amorim wants Rayan Ait-Nouri

Wolves ace, Rayan Ait-Nouri, is reportedly Amorim’s No 1 choice and his marauding displays over the past few seasons are a clear indication as to why.

The 23-year-old along with Matheus Cunha have been shining lights in what has otherwise been gloomy times at Molineux.

Ait-Nouri has also shown he’s more than capable of delivering attacking returns from deep, with three goals and five assists to his name in the Premier League alone this season.

The Algeria international is held in high regard at Wolves, with prior reports pointing to a £60m valuation.

Man Utd would obviously look to strike a deal at a lower price point if firming up their interest. But even then, they would be required to sell before they can buy in order to afford Ait-Nouri this month.

Latest Man Utd news – Major exits coming?

On the subject of who Man Utd could offload, two high profile names are coming to the fore.

Marcus Rashford has the green light to leave and is understood to favour a move to Barcelona ahead of fellow interested sides, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund.

Barca boss Hansi Flick has reportedly approved Rashford’s signing via the loan route, though Barcelona must move a player on before Rashford can arrive.

The delay in Rashford communicating his intentions to Milan and Dortmund is believed to stem from his desire to hold out for a move to Barcelona. But if the LaLiga side cannot manage a move, alternatives will be considered by the player.

Elsewhere, The Mirror brought news of Man Utd rejecting a £40m bid for Alejandro Garnacho. Per the report, the elevated figure of £60m will be enough to seal a deal.

Whether Napoli return with an improved bid remains to be seen. But what is clear is Antonio Conte’s side are in desperate need of an impactful left winger after agreeing to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to PSG for around €70m.