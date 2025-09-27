Ruben Amorim is planning for life after Altay Bayindir, with the man who has started every Premier League game so far this season set to be forced out by Manchester United – and with summer signing Senne Lammens now set for an immediate chance to show his worth.

The goalkeeper dilemma has reared its head at Old Trafford in recent years ever since Manchester United decided to allow David De Gea to depart as a free agent at the end of his contract. With big-money signing Andre Onana failing spectacularly – and since being moved on himself – Amorim has this season opted to give Turkey international Bayindir the gloves.

However, the former Fenerbahce man has also failed to convince in his 16 senior appearances for the club so far, and it’s now understood that summer signing Lammens will be given the chance to prove himself at Old Trafford – starting with Saturday lunchtime’s trip to face Brentford at the Gtech Stadium.

Despite £18.1m signing Lammens getting an opportunity to stake his claim to become United’s long-term No.1, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Amorim is planning further additions to his goalkeeping department – and that spells bad news for Bayindir.

“I think Ruben Amorim is pushing for a number one goalkeeper, but he’s got Senne Lammens to test out first,” Jacobs told The United Stand.

“After Andre Onana went to Turkey, it’s Bayindir and Lammens, so from those two, one of them has to be given the confidence to be the Manchester United number one, and I’m told that it’ll be Lammens between now and the festive period.

He added: “There will be another goalkeeper as far as I’m aware coming in 2026 because Bayindir could leave and because Onana is likely to depart.”

Discussing potential targets, Jacobs says United have two names on their radar.

“They’ve got a judgment call to make: do they come back for Emi Martinez – more likely in summer than January – but knowing the price will have dropped? That’s one possibility.

“And [AC Milan goalkeeper] Mike Maignan, the links are just there because he’s going to be a free transfer as it stands.”

Man Utd have little faith in Bayindir as Lammens gets his chance

It was revealed on September 12 that United’s senior players were relieved Onana has now departed after a lack of trust from his teammates in his abilities and the final straw coming after that painful Carabao Cup exit on penalties to League Two Grimsby Town.

On the night, question marks were raised after the Cameroonian allowed to preventable goals in, though the damage was done during the shootout when he got his gloves to five of the penalties he faced but was unable to keep any of them out.

And while the Manchester Evening News revealed that they had lost all faith in Onana, the same can also be true of Bayindir, who has done little to convince he is a worthy long-term option between the sticks.

Bayindir has started all of Man Utd’s league encounters so far this season, though like Onana before him, he’s failed to convince. That sequence now looks set to end with Bayindir a likely starter on Saturday, and with Amorim biding his time over blooding him since his arrival.

Per our reporter Fraser Fletcher, United have bided their time to allow Lammens time to bed in and adjust to his new surroundings. However, everyone inside the club knows it’s only a matter of time before he takes the gloves off Bayindir, and that opportunity looks strongly likely to come this Saturday.

Indeed, Bayindir was at fault for Arsenal’s winner on the opening weekend when failing to deal with a corner. And per the MEN, many of the United squad’s ‘confidence has dwindled’ in Bayindir too since then as a result.

