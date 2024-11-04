Amorim plans brutal sale to solve Man Utd superstar problem, with drastic measures one step away

Ruben Amorim will find out if Marcus Rashford is worth of staying early in his Manchester United tenure

The failure of Marcus Rashford to find consistency is reportedly seen as a problem at Manchester United, and if Ruben Amorim does not deem he has improved enough in the early stages, he will be sold.

Rashford is the second longest-serving player at United in terms of the date of his first first-team appearance. But he also came through the academy, lengthening his stay, and has become one of the most talented players at the club since.

In some seasons, his prowess has been more evident than others, and according to Football Insider, right now, his lack of consistency is ‘considered a problem’ by many at the club.

As such, the appointment of new manager Amorim is seen as make or break, with Rashford given a ‘last-gasp assessment’ of his true level by the boss.

But it’s said Amorim will have to see a significant improvement in the forward, amid considerations over a sale.

If that does not happen, there is reportedly a growing feeling that he will be sold, in a drastic move.

Amorim likes Rashford

But upon the Portuguese boss being hired at the club, TEAMtalk learned that Amorim ‘greatly appreciates’ Rashford’s ability to play anywhere across the front line and believes he can help both the forward’s performances and confidence.

It does not seem, therefore, that he has any plans to sell given those are his views.

Rashford is also said to be ‘very happy’ at Amorim taking over at United, as he shares the sentiment that the boss can help him to flourish again.

With both men feeling their relationship will be a good one, the likelihood of a decision being made on Rashford’s future at any point soon seems slim.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim has a problem

Amorim has, though, been told that there are currently not enough goals at United, with Roy Keane warning him that that is a “problem”.

The new manager has also been told that the team is “average”, another thing he needs to sort out.

He could do that with the signings of some players he knows well from his time at Sporting CP. TEAMtalk has learned that he’s eager to reunite with Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves.

A different report stated Amorim is also keen on £70million centre-back Ousmane Diomande.

Rashford’s inconsistent seasons

A quick look at Rashford’s stats show how inconsistent he has been over the last few seasons.

However, there have been a couple of campaigns of late which have shown his superstar power, and Amorim could help him maintain those levels, having made a monster out of Viktor Gyokeres, who has gone to elite status after being good prior to working with Amorim.