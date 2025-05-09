Manchester United are targeting Goncalo Ramos and another Champions League finalist in what looks set to be a huge summer transfer window, according to reports.

Man Utd booked their place in the Europa League final on Thursday with a 4-1 win over Athletic Club at Old Trafford. It was a memorable night for Mason Mount, who has had an injury-hit time at the club so far but notched two brilliant goals on United’s way to victory.

United will face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 21. The two sides sit 15th and 16th in the Premier League respectively and winning in Bilbao is the only way of saving their poor campaigns.

Champions League qualification is also on the line, which will help the victors attract bigger and better signings ready for next season.

It emerged on Thursday that United are set to battle Tottenham for the capture of centre-back Yann Bisseck, who has reached the Champions League final with Inter Milan.

United are aware that fellow target Jonathan Tah is now more likely to join Bayern Munich and they have a plan to snare Bisseck instead, it is claimed.

Landing Bisseck would help United move on from departing defenders Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans. But Ruben Amorim is also eager for United to sign a new striker who can compete with Rasmus Hojlund for a starting spot up front.

As per CaughtOffside, Paris Saint-Germain star Ramos is the latest centre-forward United are spying a deal for, as they are ‘on alert’ after learning he might leave the French capital.

There is ‘growing interest’ in Ramos and United are preparing to battle the likes of Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Juventus and Napoli for his services.

United and Arsenal could push the hardest for the Portuguese though as they are both desperate to add a No 9 to their ranks.

Ramos has netted 15 goals in 37 games for PSG this season, and he has scored three times in the Champions League to help his team reach the final and set up a clash with Inter.

But Ramos is not a guaranteed starter under Luis Enrique due to the brilliant form of other players such as Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue. Indeed, Enrique has explained his decision previously by explaining how Ramos is different to Erling Haaland.

Due to these factors, Ramos is ‘open to a new challenge’ and ready to push for a summer move.

Goncalo Ramos added to United striker shortlist

Enrique would ideally like to keep the 23-year-old in his squad, in order to maintain fierce competition for starting places, though it is unlikely Ramos will agree to this.

Amorim could get the best out of his Portuguese compatriot, who scored 41 goals in 106 games for Benfica before joining PSG in January 2024.

United were heavily linked with signing Ramos prior to his move to PSG and they could now be given a second opportunity to strike a deal.

United signing two Champions League finalists would be a real statement, while the two potential additions would also add quality to Amorim’s lacklustre squad.

The Red Devils have begun targeting Ramos after learning that Viktor Gyokeres – Amorim’s former striker at Sporting CP – would rather join Arsenal.

Reports in the Italian press claim United are also holding direct talks with Victor Osimhen, who will leave Napoli this summer and has a €75million (£64m) exit clause.

Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap remains of interest to United recruitment chiefs, too. They will have to see off Spurs, Chelsea and Everton to capture him, however.

Goncalo Ramos style of play: Strengths and weaknesses explained

By Samuel Bannister

Ramos rose through the ranks at Benfica before earning a big move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023.

The bulk of his appearances for Benfica were as a centre-forward, though he sometimes operated in support of a main striker (which was often Darwin Nunez).

While that was often in a variant of a 4-4-2 system, he later became a focal point up front in a 4-2-3-1. Since then, Ramos has invariably played as a striker since joining PSG, usually flanked by some top-class wingers in a 4-3-3.

As you can imagine given the role he used to play, Ramos excels at dropping deep and getting involved in build-up play. His spatial awareness is a major strength, with former Benfica teammate Alejandro Grimaldo previously stating he “has incredible intuition.”

When he was starting to make a name for himself, some of the comparisons aimed at Ramos included Harry Kane, Thomas Muller and Karim Benzema. What those players have in common is being big attacking assets who are also strong with their back to goal and better on the ball than your average target man.

This season in Ligue 1, he ranks in the 99th percentile of forwards for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 minutes, while his underlying numbers for expected goals and expected assists are very strong, including in the Champions League.

That said, he underperforms his xG with his actual goalscoring output in Ligue 1. Finishing has been cited as an area he could improve in the past, but he got 27 goals in his last Benfica season and 14 in his first with PSG, a tally he has improved upon in his second.

He’s relatively hit and miss aerially – with more hit than miss, in fairness – and doesn’t stand out for taking on players, but the way he can recycle possession to other attackers – especially when he’s got the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Bradley Barcola or Desire Doue around him – makes him an influential target man.

Still only 23, he has time to develop and in the right system – with the right players around him – he can thrive. His hard-working nature should equip him well for further success.