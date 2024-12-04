Ruben Amorim is ‘definitely’ planning a move to sign Morten Hjulmand for Manchester United in 2025, a respected journalist has revealed – while a second source has named THREE other stars from Sporting CP that are also on the new Red Devils manager’s radar.

The 39-year-old ditched the Portuguese champions last month when the lure of rejuvenating Manchester United to their former glories proved impossible to resist. And it’s been a bright start for Amorim so far, having won two and drawn one of his opening three games in charge, though that unbeaten start will be tested to the maximum on Wednesday night when the Red Devils travel to Arsenal for a tricky Premier League encounter.

With Amorim altering United’s shape to play in his trusted 3-4-2-1 formation, questions are already being asked which players will be suitable to play in his system and which may need to be moved on.

And sources revealed to TEAMtalk soon after the Portuguese’s appointment that Christian Eriksen and Casemiro are two of four players that he does not see as capable of meeting his needs in his high-energy midfield system.

As a result, United have already been strongly linked with a move to bring Hjulmand to Old Trafford in 2025, with the Dane’s €80m (£66.3m, $84m) release clause presenting an opportunity to trigger his signing from Sporting.

Now reporter Gianluca di Marzio has told Tipsbladet that Amorim is very much serious in reuniting with the Dane at Old Trafford.

“Amorim loves Hjulmand, so he can accompany him to Manchester United,” Di Marzio stated.

“When Amorim was in dialogue with other clubs, including Liverpool [before Arne Slot replaced Jurgen Klopp], Hjulmand has been on every list of players he wants to take with him.

“He is definitely a player who will be able to follow Amorim and go to Manchester United, because Amorim really likes him.”

Hjulmand just one of FOUR Sporting stars Amorim wants at Man Utd

Since his appointment at Old Trafford, Amorim has been linked with moves for several Sporting stars with Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande, Goncalo Inacio and Geovany Quenda among those frequently mentioned alongside Hjulmand.

However, Portuguese football expert Sergio Krithinas believes Hjulmand and Quenda are one of four Sporting stars Amorim would love to sign, with playmaker Pedro Goncalves and the silky left-footer Francisco Trincao also on his wishlist.

“I would not be surprised if [Amorim] is interested in a player like Pedro Goncalves, for instance,” Krithinas told The Transfers Podcast. “He keeps saying the best things about Pedro Goncalves. He likes him a lot.

“I think Geovany Quenda, he is a player with a lot of potential. Geovany Quenda is the kind of player Amorim would take, I think. He would like to have him.

“And then I think about even Morten Hjulmand. I can imagine Hjulmand being a player he would like to take. Maybe Trincao, but he will probably have players like that at Manchester United.”

Amorim himself though has stressed that any of those signings would not be possible in January, though could give no promises with regards the summer window.

“I won’t in January, that’s what I said. I don’t know about the summer,” Amorim told reporters in Portugal when news of his impending move to Old Trafford first broke at the start of the month.

“The first point – to hold on until the summer. Sporting’s players are very good players. I don’t know. We’ll see.”

In a follow-up interview, when questioned about Gyokeres, Amorim told A Bola: “This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it.”

On teenager winger Quenda, Amorim has already made clear just how highly he rates the 17-year-old winger.

“The important thing is not the ID card, but rather the maturity,” Amorim told the UK media when asked if he could fast-track some of United’s young talent. “It is not their age that matters, but the ability they demonstrate daily.

“Sometimes we can, with great care, speed up some players. Last year, Geovany Quenda spent more time in the under-23s, was barely in the B team and came straight here. He is very talented, very mature and understands the game like an adult. He has a lot of room to grow, but he played an excellent game and we have a player there.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Feyenoord star linked; Alphonso Davies aim

Meanwhile, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claims United have identified Feyenoord’s attacking midfielder, Antoni Milambo, as a transfer target for next summer.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye so far this season, scoring six goals so far including a double against Benfica in the Champions League.

Elsewhere, TEAMtalk understands Amorim has approved the signing of Bayern Munich left-back, Alphonso Davies – and hopes to have an agreement in place to bring in the Canadian in January.

Out of contract at the end of the season, Davies finds himself on the wishlist of several top European sides – but we understand the Red Devils are ready to submit a competitive offer with his entourage to try and persuade him to move to Manchester.

And finally, Amorim has spoken warmly over his newly-formed right-wing connection that exists between Noussair Mazraoui and Amad Diallo – and why persuasing the young Ivorian winger to commit to a new deal is now his top priority.

What would Morten Hjulmand bring to Man Utd?