Ruben Amorim is reported to have rapidly declined the opportunity for Manchester United to sign Juventus defender Danilo as a free agent next summer, with the club instead setting their sights on a deal to bring back a former star and with the new Portuguese preparing to give two current stars the opportunity to prove themselves instead.

A new era is underway at Old Trafford with Amorim chosen as the man to replace Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford hotseat. While only 39-year-old, hopes are high that Amorim can re-establish Manchester United back among the English and European elite and having steered the club he leaves behind, Sporting Lisbon, to two title wins in four seasons.

One of his first tasks – and part of an ongoing process at Old Trafford – will be to evaluate those players who have a long-term future at the club and those who don’t, while also looking to address areas in the side which are considered in need of improvements.

One area of concern to Amorim is at left-back, with the position continuing to cause headaches to the club.

As a result, United were this week linked with a move to bring former Manchester City man Danilo back to the Premier League. The 64-times capped Brazil star is coming towards the end of his contract at Juventus and will be available as a free agent in summer 2025.

And while United are reported to have been invited to discuss a pre-contract agreement with the versatile 33-year-old, it’s reported by Givemesport that the Red Devils have turned down the opportunity, with both Amorim and Ashworth in agreement that Danilo does not fit in with the profile of player they want to bring to Old Trafford.

Instead, we understand that Amorim is far more open to the possibility of bringing Alvaro Fernandez Carreras back to the club, with the club looking into the possibility of triggering the €20m buy-back clause in his deal.

United’s previous regime struck a lowly fee of just €5m to let the Spaniard join Benfica earlier this year, with Carreras flourishing with the Primeira Liga since signing on what was an initial loan deal.

While the wisdom in that such a meagre fee does now look dubious, at least those who negotiated his sale had the foresight to include a buy-back clause in his deal.

And given the player has since been linked with moves to both Liverpool and Real Madrid, we understand the clause gives United a strong chance of beating off their rivals to his signature.

However, sources have confirmed to us that the clause will only become active once the current season comes to an end and only comes into play during the summer transfer window.

United have also been linked with a move for Alphonso Davies and talks have been held with the Bayern Munich star’s entourage to ascertain his financial demands. However, despite being available on a free transfer, his sky-high wages and signing-on fee make his signing difficult to pull off and with the player also since meeting with Barcelona.

As far as Danilo is concerned, we’ve been told there was never any concrete interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford with the links to United described to us as more of an agent push to drum up attention in his client.

And while the 33-year-old can cover a variety of positions across the defence or as a holding midfielder, Amorim and Ashworth would not see his signing as beneficial to their long-term objectives at Old Trafford.

At the same time, we also understand that Amorim wants to give both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw – both of whom have suffered lengthy battles with injury – a chance to prove their fitness and show they are capable of operating in the new manager’s preferred 3-4-3 system.

Netherlands star Malacia – the first signing made by previous boss Erik ten Hag – ended 17 months of injury hell on Tuesday night with a competitive return to action in the Manchester United Under-21 side’s EFL Trophy tie with Huddersfield Town.

It remains to be seen when the player will be deemed worthy of first-team contention, but the fact he is now back out on the field after a lengthy battle to rehabilitate from a knee injury is good news for the manager.

At the same time, hopes are growing that Shaw can also make his return to fitness after failing to appear this season owing to a calf injury, though the club continue to name a date when he might be back available.

Meanwhile, a player strongly linked with a move to United in recent days, Christopher Nkunku, has been advised that he would be ‘mad to consider jumping ship’ from Chelsea.

The France star has struggled for minutes in the Premier League and reportedly favours a move to United in January if his situation does not improve.

But the prospect of a move to United for Nkunku going through has been dismissed by a former Blues star despite the London side reported to have named their price.

Elsewhere, one man set for a prominent role at Old Trafford under Amorim is Leny Yoro. The French teenager moved to Old Trafford over the summer but has yet to make his competitive debut as the result of a fractured metatarsal injury sustained in their pre-season tour of the USA.

However, as per Fabrizio Romano, Yoro is seen as a ‘generational talent’ by the new United boss and looks set to play a leading role in his regime.

Sadly, the same cannot be said of Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch forward moved to Old Trafford in a £36.5m deal from Bologna over the summer, but has scored just once and speculation over his future has gathered pace in recent days.

Now it’s reported that Zirkzee does not figure in Amorim’s plans and has been cleared to return to Italy with a Serie A giant keen.

