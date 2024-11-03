Amorim rejected link up with Man Utd icon before Old Trafford move, as two other clubs match release clause

Two clubs agreed to pay Ruben Amorim’s exit clause at Sporting CP prior to Manchester United, a report has claimed.

As per Portuguese outlet A Bola, West Ham United and Al-Nassr both held concrete interest in Amorim previously and matched his release clause. However, neither of their projects satisfied the 39-year-old coach, allowing Man Utd to swoop in for him at a later stage.

Al-Nassr were hoping to convince Amorim to leave Europe altogether by managing in the Saudi Pro League for the first time. Amorim would have been compensated for leaving the elite level with a huge contract.

Such a move would have seen Amorim work with his former Portugal team-mate – and Man Utd great – Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Amorim wanted to continue on his path to managing one of the biggest clubs in the world. As such, A Bola state that he quickly rejected Al-Nassr’s approach.

In April, Amorim flew to London to hold talks with Man Utd’s Premier League competitors West Ham.

However, the two parties could not reach an agreement, and Amorim subsequently had to apologise for letting his Sporting players down.

Amorim finished the campaign with Sporting, despite also being mentioned as a possible successor to Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The tactician was hoping to remain at Sporting for the entire 2024-25 season, but he could not turn down Man Utd when they came calling.

Following confirmation of his switch to Old Trafford, Amorim said: “The season started, we started very well, and then Manchester United came, they pay above the compensation clause and the president defends the club’s interests.

“I never discussed anything with the president. For three days, I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible.

“It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option. So, I had three days to make my mind up, to make a decision that radically changes my life.”

United have matched Amorim’s €10million (£8.4m / $10.8m) release clause. They have paid an extra €1m to sign Amorim’s backroom staff and waive his 30-day notice period, too.

Amorim’s United contract runs until June 2027, while he is expected to earn around £6.5m per season. The former Benfica midfielder will start work at United on November 11, during the international break.

Amorim’s first game in charge of United will be the Premier League trip to Ipswich Town on Sunday November 24.

Man Utd players enthused by managerial capture

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that senior United stars are excited and impressed by the signing of Amorim, viewing it as a modern appointment that should help to take the club forward.

Many United players had good relationships with Amorim’s predecessor Erik ten Hag. Although, those relationships became strained in the final few weeks of his tenure as results and performances were questioned.

Bruno Fernandes will be excited about working with his Portuguese compatriot Amorim. Last month, he heaped praise on the work Amorim has done at his former club Sporting.

Although, reports have cast doubt over whether Fernandes will play an important role under Amorim.

As the coach favours a 3-4-3 formation, it has been suggested that the attacking midfielder might not be guaranteed a place in the starting eleven.

Man Utd news: Van Nistelrooy defends signing, big Serie A link

Meanwhile, United interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has spoken out in support of recent arrival Manuel Ugarte.

“You should be careful with early conclusions on Manuel Ugarte, he’s a great signing,” he said.

“Manu is very good player. He has very specific qualities in midfield, getting in between players to recover balls to get us in attacking positions.”

There is already plenty of talk about which players could follow Amorim to the club.

CaughtOffside claim Amorim has identified Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as a top target, viewing him as a ‘special talent’.

Napoli are hoping to tie Kvaratskhelia down to a bumper new contract to keep interested clubs such as United at bay.

But contract talks are at an ‘impasse’, which may give the Red Devils an opportunity to swoop in.