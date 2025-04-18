Manchester United could sign a former Ruben Amorim disciple from Sporting CP, with the highly-rated star reportedly ‘seeing a future’ away from the club ‘with different eyes’.

Amorim was linked with a number of Sporting players when he joined Man Utd ahead of the January window. Goncalo Inacio, Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres were the main names.

But the United boss promised he would not raid his former side in January. A few months on, the Red Devils’ squad has clearly struggled to adapt to the back-three system Amorim used at Sporting.

As such, it seems raiding the Portuguese club is a good plan, and he’s been linked with a move for Inacio again of late.

According to A Bola, that’s a move which could have legs. They state there has ‘never really been a chance’ to sign Inacio until now, but there is a ‘willingness to negotiate’ his exit for €45million (£38.5m approx).

What’s more, Inacio didn’t want to leave in January, but is ‘seeing a future’ away from Sporting with ‘different eyes’ now.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd wages: The £82m-a-year Sir Jim Ratcliffe can save this summer

More Sporting raids possible

Amorim could potentially be reunited with more of his former Sporting disciples at United.

Recent reports have suggested that he wants to sign winger Francisco Trincao.

There have also been suggestions at multiple times that United want to land elite Swedish striker Gyokeres.

They have a lot of competition for him, though, as Arsenal and Chelsea are both in the mix, with TEAMtalk aware the Blues recently got in contact with his entourage to confirm that they are still interested in him.

Man Utd round-up: Talks advancing for Ederson signing

United are reported to be in advanced talks with the agent of Atalanta midfielder Ederson, in order to beat rivals Manchester City to his signature.

Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand told United to “stick with” Alejandro Garnacho, who impressed in comeback victory against Lyon on Thursday night.

But Ferdinand has also advised the Argentine to leave previously, as he does not feel United are playing him in his best role.

And, TEAMtalk is aware that BOTH Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee could be sold as the Red Devils look to land a new striker in the summer.

Man Utd’s most expensive signings each year