Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has astonishingly declared he does not care about winning the Europa League to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford with the Portuguese coach making clear his “big goals” in a message that might not go down too well with his INEOS boss.

The Portuguese coach has endured a rough start since taking the Manchester United helm, winning just 10 of his 24 matches in charge and failing to provide the new manager bounce that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and, the man who headhunted him, Omar Berrada, will have expected. That leaves the former Sporting CP coach with a rather disappointing win percentage record of just 41.67% ahead of Thursday’s trip to tackle Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

Dumped out of the FA Cup last weekend and shambling their way to a bottom-half finish in the Premier League, with the Red Devils currently 14th, it is shaping up to be the single-worst season since 1973/74 when they suffered the ignominy of relegation.

Salvation though can come in the Europa League, with success in UEFA’s second secondary competition offering a back-door entry to the Champions League.

Despite that, Amorim has bizarrely suggested he doesn’t care about winning the competition, nor the riches the Champions League brings, feeling their presence in the competition next season won’t alter their transfer plans or objectives.

“It’s not the crucial thing for the future of the club. That is my view. I’ve been here for three months, that is clear. But I understand there’s a massive difference in our season. Especially, because we are out of the cups, and in a bad position in the league,” the 40-year-old in his pre-match press conference via Sky Sports.

“So that could change a lot of things, even the way they see the coach! Manchester United can call all the best players even without the Champions League in the future. We have to change a lot of things and are trying to do that.

“There are a lot more important things than winning cups at this moment. That is my feeling. But I understand that winning the Europa League can change everything for us next season.”

INEOS, Ratcliffe may not welcome Amorim claims

The comments are unlikely to go down well with INEOS, with Ratcliffe having juggled with the club’s finances ever since walking through the doors at Old Trafford over a year ago.

With entry into the Champions League potentially netting the winners an estimated €100m in prize money, not to mention the additional revenue from those midweek European nights, being regulars in UEFA’s premier competition would significantly help ease the club’s financial burden.

Given Ratcliffe has had to raise season ticket prices, has made 250 staff redundant and has also been forced to offload a number of the club’s high earners, it’s safe to say that competing in the UCL will be a major part of their strategy.

However, in explaining his comments, Amorim added: “We have to think, of the club , as a long project and not solve things in this moment. Not think, you don’t win the cup we are in a bad position, if you win the Europa League, we would be in an amazing position because the problems continue here even with the Champions League.

“That’s what I want to say. I know you guys make a count of my season. But I am trying to show I don’t care. I’m really confident of the big goals of this club. I am trying to show the big picture to this club to our supporters.

“But it’s a life of results, you have to win games. I know the consequences when you don’t win games. But I’m really confident. Since day one, I’ve been a little more frustrated. But I’m still confident.”

The comments are also the latest in a string of potentially ill-advised comments made by the United boss, who also recently claimed the club were “the worst Man Utd side in history” following a recent home defeat to Brighton.

Those words were reportedly badly received by those in the corridors of power at Old Trafford and resulted in an apology and retraction from the manager at a later press conference.

