Amorim sack chances soar as Man Utd insider reveals Wilcox clash over transfers

There is growing tension between Ruben Amorim and Jason Wilcox and a Manchester United reporter has explained what’s changed between the pair.

Man Utd enter the day sixth in the Premier League table, though with the mid-pack so bunched up, they’re just four points clear of 14th-placed Newcastle.

Man Utd’s aim this term is to secure Champions League qualification. Fifth position may yet be good enough if the Premier League are awarded an extra spot through their teams’ respective good performances in Europe this season.

Yet with Man Utd labouring in recent weeks amid injuries and AFCON absences, manager Amorim is crying out for new blood.

He and the club had previously agreed any signings in January should benefit the club in the long-term as much as the present. Panic buys will not be sanctioned, though according to The Daily Mail, it’s now looking like no buys will be made at all.

Amorim’s latest press conference hinted at growing dissatisfaction from the Portuguese. And per The Mail’s Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering Man Utd – there’s growing tension between Amorim and director of football, Jason Wilcox.

Man Utd were willing to pay the £65m it would have taken to sign Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth. The winger is instead expected to join Manchester City and Wheeler strongly suggested Amorim believed and hoped that £65m would be channelled towards a different signing.

Additions in central midfield have and continue to be explored, but Amorim begrudgingly hinted in his press conference that Wilcox has put the brakes on.

A fresh approach for Carlos Baleba has come to nothing after Brighton shut up shop. Neither Elliot Anderson or Adam Wharton – Man Utd’s two other primary targets in central midfield – are expected to leave their respective clubs this month.

There are no shortage of alternatives United have considered, such as Ruben Neves, Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes, but as it stands, United are not in active discussions to sign any of them.

Wheeler summed up the situation when stating: “It is the first time in Amorim’s 14 months in charge that any hint of a division between him and the board has appeared; hardly on a par with Enzo Maresca’s swift demise at Chelsea, but intriguing all the same.

“So what’s changed? Maybe Amorim was hoping that the money earmarked for Semenyo could be spent on strengthening other areas of the team.”

Wheeler concluded: “Amorim needs a win over Leeds to quieten the noise growing on and off the pitch. As ever, Elland Road will be at fever pitch for the visit of United, and so will Turf Moor when they play Burnley on Wednesday. The next two league games after that are Manchester City and Arsenal.

“United started the weekend in sixth, but Amorim warned on Friday that their advantage could quickly be swallowed up by the eight teams behind them.

“All things considered, this is not the start to the New Year he would have wanted.”

Latest Man Utd news – Ugarte, Mainoo, Zirkzee

Elsewhere, United have rebuffed advances from intermediaries working to take Manuel Ugarte to Turkish giants Galatasaray, TEAMtalk can reveal, while Ruben Amorim’s stance on letting two other sparingly-used stars depart this month has also come to light.

Finally, Fabrizio Romano has revealed what Amorim has privately told his bosses about letting Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee leave in January.