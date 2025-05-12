Manchester United are looking at several midfield targets for the summer window and Ruben Amorim has his eyes firmly set on an £80m-rated Premier League star, TEAMtalk understands.

Christian Eriksen will leave Old Trafford as a free agent in the coming weeks, with his Red Devils contract set to expire at the end of June.

Sources state that Amorim’s side are focused on signing at least one new central midfielder this summer and we can reveal the names at the top of their shortlist.

As TEAMtalk revealed on April 22, Man Utd have internally discussed the possibility of signing Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton.

The talented 21-year-old has been hugely impressive since his switch to Selhurst Park from Blackburn Rovers in the winter of 2024.

We understand that Amorim himself is a huge admirer of Wharton and the once-capped England international has been on Man Utd’s radar for months. However, the competition is strong, with Liverpool, Man City, Newcastle and top European sides also keen.

Wharton is contracted until 2029 so Palace are in a position to demand a big fee, with some suggesting it could take over £80m to sign the youngster this summer.

Man Utd also keen on Serie A star; Newcastle ace discussed

Another name high on Man Utd’s list is Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has been monitored by the Red Devils’ recruitment chiefs for over six months, as TEAMtalk first revealed on November 27.

The result of Atalanta’s clash with Roma tonight could be key to the 25-year-old’s future. With the eventual mathematical qualification for the Champions League, the Italian club could already open discussions for Ederson’s possible farewell.

TEAMtalk understands that Atalanta would consider selling Brazilian international for €60m (£50.5m) this summer. He is open to a move to the Premier League, with Man Utd, Liverpool and Manchester City all watching closely.

As previously reported, Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes has also been discussed by Man Utd but signing him will be near-impossible, considering the Magpies could qualify for the Champions League and are on an upwards trajectory, and Guimaraes is not currently planning to move.

If the main midfield targets prove too difficult for Man Utd to sign then they are prepared to explore other options that fit the profile wanted by Amorim for his 3-4-3 / 3-4-2-1 system.

IN FOCUS: Ederson vs Adam Wharton this season