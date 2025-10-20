Manchester United, under the stewardship of Ruben Amorim, are intensifying their search for midfield reinforcements as the January 2026 transfer window approaches, with a Sporting CP star high on the shortlist, TEAMtalk understands.

The Portuguese manager, renowned for his high-pressing, dynamic system, has pinpointed the engine room as a critical area to bolster a squad aiming to reclaim its place among the Premier League elite.

With the directors steering recruitment, United are pursuing a blend of youth, experience, and tactical fit, with Sporting Lisbon’s Morten Hjulmand emerging as a prime target.

Sources indicate that Hjulmand, a 26-year-old Danish midfielder, is “absolutely loved” by Amorim, who coached him at Sporting before joining United.

The pair’s successful collaboration in Lisbon, where Hjulmand anchored a title-winning side with his tenacity and precise passing, makes him a natural fit for Amorim’s vision at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk understands that United are optimistic about securing Hjulmand for around £50m, despite his £70m release clause, as Sporting may be open to negotiations given their relationship with their former manager.

His addition would provide a robust, versatile presence capable of dictating tempo and shielding the backline, but others are also under consideration…

Four more Man Utd targets confirmed

Elsewhere, Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton remains a top target. The 21-year-old Englishman, admired for his composure and likened to Declan Rice, would command at least £70m mid-season. Palace’s strong campaign, pushing for European qualification again, complicates matters, but United’s interest persists.

Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, a 21-year-old Cameroonian dynamo, is also highly rated but deemed “too difficult” for January, with Brighton’s near-£100m valuation and his contract until 2029 posing significant hurdles.

United have also reaffirmed their interest in Jobe Bellingham, who is currently struggling for minutes at Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old, tracked by United before his 2023 move from Birmingham City, is reportedly open to a loan return to England with the 2026 World Cup looming. His versatility and potential make him an intriguing option.

Meanwhile, Porto’s Victor Froholdt, a 22-year-old Dane excelling in the Champions League, is under close watch by United and other European giants, with his contract situation potentially lowering his fee.

Amorim’s blueprint demands midfielders who combine physicality, intelligence, and creativity, and this quintet—Hjulmand, Wharton, Baleba, Bellingham, and Froholdt – fits the bill.

However, January’s inflated market and PSR constraints will test United’s resolve. With Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s backing, the Red Devils are poised to act, but strategic sales may be necessary to fund their ambitions. Fans await a transformative window as United aim to close the gap to the top.

Latest Man Utd news: Rashford, Greenwood reunion? / Amorim latest

Meanwhile, Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Mason Greenwood, teeing up a potential reunion with United loanee Marcus Rashford at the Camp Nou.

Greenwood, 24, notched four goals in a spectacular display for Marseille over the weekend, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on his situation.

According to reports, Barcelona scouts watched Greenwood at the match, as the defending Spanish champions are keen on signing a new striker next summer.

In other news, Amorim is set to be safe from the sack for the foreseeable future following United’s 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Anfield.

The Red Devils’ hierarchy had been reluctant to axe Amorim following a poor start to this season and the derby win has reaffirmed their trust in the coach.

