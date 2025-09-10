The quest for Manchester United to reclaim their Premier League dominance has zeroed in on the engine room, with sources confirming to TEAMtalk the club’s intent to bolster their midfield with two high-profile signings.

Under Ruben Amorim’s watchful eye, United‘s recruiters have pinpointed the midfield as the next area for reinforcement, but financial constraints and fierce competition could complicate their ambitions.

Adam Wharton, the 21-year-old Blackburn Rovers product now shining at Crystal Palace, is a prime target. His composure, vision, and ability to dictate play have earned rave reviews, with United’s scouts “in love” with his potential.

However, prising Wharton away from Selhurst Park won’t be straightforward. Multiple Premier League rivals, including Arsenal and Tottenham, are circling, and Palace’s steep valuation – understood to exceed £60million – adds further complexity to United’s pursuit.

Wharton’s rising stock makes him a tough get in a crowded market and a January move is not in Crystal Palace’s plans.

United dreaming of double swoop

The primary focus, however, has shifted to Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, the 21-year-old Cameroonian dynamo who has drawn comparisons to Moises Caicedo.

Brighton, no strangers to big-money deals after Caicedo’s £115million move to Chelsea in 2023, are holding firm at a £100million valuation for Baleba, believing he could surpass his predecessor’s impact.

Baleba’s blend of physicality, ball-winning tenacity, and progressive passing has made him a perfect fit the now well-known Amorim system, and sources indicate the player is “very open” to a move to Old Trafford. His willingness could give United an edge over Wharton, whose suitors are multiplying.

Financial Fair Play restrictions and the club’s budget are casting doubt on United’s ability to land both targets. While the club’s hierarchy is eager to back their manager, balancing the books may force tough choices.

A January move for Baleba seems more feasible, but a summer 2026 double swoop remains the dream. As United navigate this high-stakes market, their midfield rebuild could define their resurgence – or expose the limits of their ambition.

Man Utd round-up: Casemiro on way out

It’s not believed that Casemiro will continue beyond the summer at United, when his contract at the club is up.

A report has revealed interest in him from Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Flamengo, Palmeiras and Sao Paulo.

Meanwhile, Amorim’s desire to land Baleba has been reiterated in a separate report.

And, United insider Laurie Whitwell believes Benjamin Sesko will be unleashed from the start against Manchester City at the weekend.

