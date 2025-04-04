Manchester United have entered the frame for Bayer Leverkusen star Piero Hincapie and are aiming to sign him before Real Madrid and Liverpool, according to a report.

Hincapie moved to the German Bundesliga in August 2021 when he joined Leverkusen from Argentine outfit CA Talleres. Since then, the centre-back has played 157 times for Leverkusen in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals.

The defender made 43 appearances last season as the German side enjoyed a historic campaign under Xabi Alonso. They won their first ever league title, lifted the German Cup and also reached the final of the Europa League.

The Ecuadorian international remained at Leverkusen last summer, despite being linked with a host of top clubs.

However, Hincapie has continued to impress scouts with his strong performances this season and is expected to secure a lucrative transfer in the summer.

According to Sport, Real Madrid have made the left-footed defender a top target, though they will face fierce competition to land him.

Man Utd have joined the race for Hincapie by formally ‘expressing interest’ in a summer deal, while Liverpool are also big admirers.

It had previously been thought that Leverkusen will demand £50m for Hincapie – who has been labelled an ‘aggressive’ defender by Alonso – though this update suggests he can actually be signed for €50m (£42.5m / $55m).

The 23-year-old is ready to take the next step in his career by testing himself out in either the Premier League or LaLiga.

Piero Hincapie could replace Lisandro Martinez

Ruben Amorim has identified him as an ideal replacement for current left-sided centre-half Lisandro Martinez, who has had rotten luck with injuries in recent seasons.

Erik ten Hag signed Martinez from Ajax for £56.7m in July 2022, though he is now under serious threat of being replaced.

United are hoping to repeat their transfer trick from last summer, when they poached Leny Yoro from under Madrid’s noses.

Madrid were considered frontrunners for the Frenchman and had hoped that he would hold out for a switch to the Bernabeu, despite interest from elsewhere.

But United swooped in and captured Yoro in a £52m deal, which saw Madrid miss out on one of their key transfer targets in a rare occurrence.

United will have to watch out for Liverpool if they are to sign Hincapie, though. It emerged earlier this week that he is an important objective for Liverpool as they search for Virgil van Dijk’s successor.

