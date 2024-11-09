Manchester United have learned exactly what it would take to sign Alphonso Davies – with the Bayern Munich player setting out his personal terms and making clear the mammoth signing-on fee he requires to move to Old Trafford and snub Real Madrid – but the full-back’s demands leave Sir Jim Ratcliffe with a major dilemma.

The Red Devils are preparing for a new era at Old Trafford when Ruben Amorim arrives as the new manager on Monday. The departing Sporting Lisbon coach, regarded as one of the best young coaches in world football, steps into the shoes of Erik ten Hag, who was sacked with Manchester United way down in 14th place in the Premier League and, at the time, without a win in Europe for a year.

The new coach’s first task will be to galvanise and improve a radically underperforming squad and try and find a way to get them playing more consistently – something Ten Hag failed to do on a regular basis, despite odd flashes of what they were capable of.

And with the January window opening for business in just 53 days time, Amorim will soon have a chance to strengthen in some key areas.

One area we understand the incoming boss has identified is at left-back. While both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are pushing for their long-awaited returns to action after the upcoming international break, their long absences has caused persistent issue for the club.

As a result, Davies is being strongly linked with a move as his contract with Bayern Munich winds down at the end of the season. Available to sign pre-contract terms with an overseas club from January 1, he is one name Amorim is believed to have identified and with the club now sniffing out a deal for the Canadian.

According to Givemesport, United have learned in talks with Davies entourage what a deal would cost. And it’s been revealed that he wants a staggering signing-on fee of £10m, in addition to wages worth £240,000 a week over what would likely be a five-year deal.

Will Amorim make Davies his first Man Utd signing?

Those salary demands, together with the signing on fee, would set United back some £72.4m if he does indeed sign a deal until summer 2030, as per the player’s wishes – a free transfer in some ways, but, as the world saw with Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, these things are never quite really that.

Whether United adhere to those demands remain to be seen. Ratcliffe has very quickly looked to move on United’s underperforming top earners since taking charge at Old Trafford, wary of staying on the right side of the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules, but also with one eye on giving the club a sound financial footing.

And with both Malacia and Shaw seen as two players who are perfectly capable of operating either in a back four or the 3-4-3 system which Amorim tends to prefer, the Red Devils may wait a while before green-lighting the potential move for Davies.

At least United now know though what such a deal would cost and it remains to be seen if they will push the button on the move and try and beat the 24-year-old’s fellow suitors Real Madrid to his signature.

United are also understood to be looking at a move for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, who has enjoyed an impressive campaign on a personal level despite his side’s lowly position.

Meanwhile, a third option under consideration to play at left-back for United is former star Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, who was allowed to depart over the summer in a €5m move to Benfica.

His form since moving to the Primeira Liga, initially on a loan deal back in January, has alerted a number of top clubs to his potential signing, with both Real Madrid and Liverpool among those keen.

Amorim is also understood to be weighing up a potential move, with United having an advantage over their rivals owing to a buy-back clause they inserted into his deal.

However, a deal for the Red Devils is not as straight forward as it would seem and we can exclusively reveal the binds that exist before that clause becomes active.

Amorim is also reported to be weighing up a move for a new midfielder in January, with another Bayern Munich star in Leon Goretzka under strong consideration and after interest in the experienced star was confirmed by a top source.

The new boss is also being strongly linked with several players from Sporting and one Sky Sports journalist has this week revealed the three stars he put right at the top of that list – though any deal is likely to set them back up to a staggering £201m.

The trophies Alphonso Davies has won at Bayern Munich

Having joined Bayern in a bargain move from Vancouver Whitecaps in summer 2018, Davies has quickly established himself as one of the best left-backs in the world game.

Nicknamed ‘The Roadrunner’ for his rapid speed, he has won 13 major honours in his six full seasons in their first-team, also representing his country on 56 occasions.

During his time at Bayern, he has scored 11 goals and assisted with 34 others from his 209 appearances.

At 24, he is yet to reach his peak and there is no doubting United would be landing a global star if they take the plunge.