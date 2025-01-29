Amorim sours on 21y/o Man Utd star now fighting to save Old Trafford career

Ruben Amorim is ‘far from convinced’ by what he’s seen from Rasmus Hojlund since taking charge at Manchester United, with a report making a stunning claim about his future as well as naming two giant clubs already eyeing a move.

Hojlund cost Man Utd a package rising to £72m when plucked from Atalanta 18 months ago. The Denmark international has shown signs he can become a force to be reckoned with in the future, though they’ve been few and far between so far.

Indeed, Hojlund’s goalscoring record in the Premier League stands at one in four (12 goals in 48 appearances) thus far. That is not the type of ratio £72m signings are expected to provide.

United boss Amorim has increased Joshua Zirkzee’s minutes at the expense of Hojlund in recent weeks. Zirkzee isn’t pulling up any trees either and TEAMtalk understands Man Utd are determined to sign a potent new striker at some stage in 2025.

Mathys Tel is on the club’s radar for the winter window after being granted the green light to leave Bayern Munich. Chelsea as well as Arsenal and Tottenham are also eyeing the talented young Frenchman.

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres is also on Man Utd’s wanted list for the summer.

The clinical Swede can be signed for roughly €70m/£59m at season’s end and United through the Amorim connection having managed Gyokeres in Lisbon are well placed.

As such, the futures of Hojlund and Zirkzee are uncertain and per a fresh update from talkSPORT, Hojlund in particular is under the microscope.

They claim Hojlund ‘could be sold’ in the summer if his performance levels don’t rise between now and the end of the season. In fact, it’s even stated the 21-year-old ‘will effectively find himself on trial’ over the next five months.

Amorim was described as ‘far from convinced’ by what he’s seen from the striker so far and his untouchable status has been rescinded.

Two Euro giants eyeing Rasmus Hojlund

With Hojlund’s long-term future at Old Trafford no longer secure, talkSPORT claimed Serie A pair Napoli and Juventus are watching closely.

Napoli already have Romelu Lukaku leading their line, with Juventus perhaps the likelier bet if Hojlund does depart.

Juve’s current centre-forward is Dusan Vlahovic, though he’s in the final 18 months of his contract and is NOT expected to sign an extension.

As such, Juventus are open to offloading Vlahovic while they still can, with Arsenal known to be weighing up a bid.

Juve have signed a new striker this month in the form of Randal Kolo Muani. However, the frontman’s switch from PSG is via the loan route and the agreement does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

talkSPORT concluded any sale to a leading Serie A side is likely to result in Man Utd taking a ‘significant hit’ on the £72m package they paid when signing Hojlund.

Hojlund earned his move to Man Utd on the back of impressing in Serie A with Atalanta. As such, it should come as no surprise to learn the clubs monitoring his situation are from Italy given he’s already proven himself a capable striker in that country.

Latest Man Utd news – Ferdinand baffled by Hojlund / Dorgu forces star out

In other news, United legend Rio Ferdinand has been left bemused at what he’s seen from Hojlund in recent matches.

“I’ve watched him [Hojlund] the last two games closely and I’m like, it just doesn’t add up,” Ferdinand said (via the MEN). “I’d be going to get Osimhen now.

“If we could do it from a financial standpoint, get him on loan, I’d go and get Osimhen now. [He] guarantees you somebody who can get on the end of things, scores goals, he’s experienced, done it at the top level.”

Elsewhere, Man Utd have ‘offered’ Tyrell Malacia to Real Betis ahead of Patrick Dorgu arriving from Lecce.

United will sign Dorgu for a fee of €30m plus €5m in non-guaranteed add-ons. Personal terms are in place and a medical has been booked.