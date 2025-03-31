Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is understood to have made his feelings clear to the board about the sale of Bruno Fernandes amid claims Real Madrid are willing to shatter the Red Devils’ transfer record to sign the star – though the dilemma facing Sir Jim Ratcliffe could prove his undoing.

The Portuguese star is a rare breed of player at Old Trafford because he is a big-money signing who has actually delivered the goods for Manchester United. A huge source of inspiration for those around him, Fernandes has enjoyed an impressive 177 goal involvements (95 scored, 82 assists) in his 277 appearances so far, giving him a record of one G/A every 1.56 times he has taken the field – an excellent record for an attacking midfielder.

Fernandes, despite now being 30, is also one of the few players United – so often culpable of losing money on their transfer business – could make money on in the market.

As a result, speculation this weekend that Real Madrid are readying a £90m (€107.6m, $116.4m) for the Red Devils captain is unlikely to go down too well with supporters, who know all too well the importance of their club captain.

And while such a move would break the transfer record for United both in terms of money spent on a player and cash received, the Daily Record reports that Amorim has made it crystal clear to Ratcliffe and his fellow INEOS board members that the sale of the player would be a huge mistake.

With United struggling for any sort of consistency since the 40-year-old took charge, his captain is one of the few whose consistent displays have on more than one occasion proved the difference, as the 12 goals and nine assists he has contributed in 27 games under Amorim’s management signify.

Amorim is yet to comment on the links with Real Madrid for Fernandes, but did underline his importance to the club after his recent hat-trick against Real Sociedad in the Europa League.

“When we need it, he’s always there,” Amorim told the media.

“In the set-pieces, he can change position, he can bring the ball forward, he can score goals, he can make transitions, like he showed today in the last 10 minutes of the game. He can defend so it’s a perfect captain for our team, and we need to help him to win titles, because he deserves a lot.”

What will Ratcliffe do as Real Madrid chase Bruno Fernandes?

Per the report, which originated in the Daily Star, Real Madrid scouts have been in regular attendance at United matches as they weigh up an approach for Fernandes.

It is claimed, though, that they see him as the perfect replacement for veteran star Luka Modric, who at the age of 39, could finally be set to bring the curtain down on his career this summer.

The Croatian is now in his 13th season at Real Madrid, having racked up 580 appearances for Los Blancos and won a total of 27 trophies in that time to make him the most decorated player in their history.

As a result, the signing of his replacement will be a key piece of business for Real officials this summer.

But how would Ratcliffe feel if a huge £90m offer landed on his desk for his captain?

Per the Record, the British billionaire has previously had no plans to sell Fernandes this summer, having underlined his importance to the club when questioned about him earlier this season.

Speaking to the BBC, Ratcliffe said: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out. For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.

“Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid. But for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for will take time. We’ve got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future.

“There are some great players in the squad as we know, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno, he’s a fantastic footballer.”

However, it’s felt that such an offer would prove seriously tempting given Amorim’s need to rebuild the squad and with the club having to walk a careful line as far as Profit and Sustainability (PSR) is concerned.

As a result, such an offer will be considered should it arrive, and especially with his £300,000 a week deal, while undoubtedly worthy, still a big financial commitment around the club’s neck.

However, Ratcliffe is also wary of how his sale would go down with supporters and knows such a move, while potentially making plenty of business sense, could alienate him further from supporters.

Fernandes himself has also conceded he has turned down offers to leave last summer before signing his extension.

He disclosed: “The club was aware that there was a possibility of me leaving, I had concrete offers,” adding, “But the club showed that it needed me, that it was at a time of change and that they wanted to do things differently.

“I believe there is a dream future at this club with the changes that are taking place. That’s why I chose to stay. There were other directions that would have been interesting for me, other expectations. But I feel good here, I feel loved and I feel that the club has been very respectful of me.”

