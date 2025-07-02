An exit-linked star Manchester United had given serious consideration to replacing is NOT expected to depart this summer, according to a United-focussed reporter.

Just as important as arrivals at Man Utd this summer is shifting unwanted players. Years and years of ill-advised moves in the market have caught up with the club who produced their worst season in half a century last term.

The rebuild under Ruben Amorim began in January with the arrival of Patrick Dorgu. Matheus Cunha has since been banked as United turn their attention to the final third and the hope at Old Trafford is Bryan Mbeumo will be next.

However, United cannot go all out this summer without first sanctioning a series of high profile sales.

Jadon Sancho, Antony, Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho can all go if suitable bids are received. Rasmus Hojlund is on the chopping block but will only be sold if a new starting striker is lined up.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Man Utd have also given consideration to ousting the error-prone Andre Onana as regular starter between the sticks.

Reporter Ben Jacobs previously revealed United viewed their goalkeeping situation as ‘open’ and were weighing up whether to sign either a replacement or back-up to Onana.

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez is the stopper drawing the most frequent links, while Onana courted interest from Monaco and Saudi side Neom.

But according to The Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt – who specialises in covering Man Utd – there is “no real expectation” within Old Trafford that Onana will be sold.

Responding to a post on X that queried whether Onana is staying, Salt added: “That’s been the consistent message all summer on Onana. No real expectation he is going to move on.”

Man Utd prioritising other additions

In an ideal world, Man Utd would replace Onana who in his two years in England, has looked shaky at best and calamitous at worst.

However, the lack of Champions League football has squeezed the club’s finances and other areas of their squad are taking priority.

As mentioned, United are desperate to wrap up a deal for Mbeumo before July 7. That is the date in which United begin their pre-season training and a third bid worth a rumoured £65m is being prepped.

If signed, Mbeumo will line up alongside Cunha in the two No 10 roles in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation. At that point, United will put greater emphasis on signing a new starting striker…

Latest Man Utd news – Striker signing accelerates / Juventus transfer and more…

🔴⚫️ Man Utd launch move to sign 162-goal striker after Arsenal win Gyokeres race

🔴⚫️ Perfect Man Utd transfer with Juventus ON after star’s unexpected compromise

🔴⚫️ Man Utd alerted as Barcelona put £121m trio up for sale