Man Utd hope to make Alphonso Davies the first signing in the Ruben Amorim era

Manchester United’s hopes of signing Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies have reportedly been dealt a significant blow.

Amid the well-documented injuries to left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw, Man Utd have been linked with the Canada international – who is out of contract next summer.

Real Madrid have long been interested in the 24-year-old and for a long time, it seemed the left-back would see out his contract at the Bundesliga team and leave in 2025.

However, fresh reports claim that rather than heading for the exit door, Davies and Bayern have made ‘significant progress’ in regards to a contract extension.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg states negotiations are ongoing and positive, key figures have been discussed and a new, long-term deal is being fleshed out.

He adds that the Canadian has made significant concessions to the German giants and while it is not a done deal yet, it seems increasingly likely that he will put pen to paper on a new deal – something United are aware of.

This is a big blow for Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, who is said to have earmarked Davies as a ‘dream solution’ to the club’s ongoing left-back problems.

Problem position goes on

TEAMtalk revealed earlier this week that United were pushing hard to secure Davies’ signature but this update is a big setback for the Premier League giants.

Malacia has been sidelined for the best part of 18 months with a knee injury and although he is back playing, questions remain about whether he can make that position his own at the club.

Shaw has barely played for the Red Devils due to a host of injuries in recent seasons and his absence has, arguably, been keenly felt by his team. While he has him, however, Amorim has talked up the England international.

He told Amazon Prime: “What I said to him, as a coach is, that since I am here, I saw him in the medical department. I saw him in the gym. I saw him losing weight. I saw him training. So he did everything right. Sometimes, when you have one or two injuries, it’s really hard to recover.

“If he continues with this behaviour, doing everything he can, I will be here. All the staff will be here, as long as it takes. We believe a lot in him, he’s so important for our team. For the future, I see in this team, Luke is a very important player for us.”

Latest Man Utd transfer news: Dorgu in demand; keeper move ruled out

TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea, and not United, are leading the race to sign Lecce left-back Patrick Dorgu next summer.

The 20-year-old is also wanted by Tottenham, Napoli, and more, and is rated at upwards of €40m (£33.15m, $42.28m).

Meanwhile, our sources have poured cold water on reports linking Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret to an Old Trafford move.

Elsewhere, United are said to be in a race with European giants Liverpool and real Madrid for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson.

On the flip side, experienced centre-back Victor Lindelof is reportedly wanted by Inter Milan, as he struggles for game time at United.

