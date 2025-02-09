Manchester United have a new centre-forward on their radar, with Mateo Retegui the latest goalscorer to impress Old Trafford chiefs, as per a report.

Ruben Amorim wants Man Utd to sign a new striker this summer amid concerns over current forwards Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee. Zirkzee is improving after a tough start to life at United, though it is unclear whether he will ever become the lethal striker Amorim needs.

Hojlund, meanwhile, is struggling this term and has managed just two goals in 19 Premier League matches so far.

According to Spanish source Fichajes, Retegui’s ‘huge breakout’ at Atalanta has caught United’s attention.

Amorim’s side are ‘competing’ for the 25-year-old as he has ‘exploded’ this season and notched 23 goals in 33 games already. That includes an incredible four-goal haul as Atalanta thrashed Hellas Verona 5-0 on Saturday.

Retegui’s scoring exploits have ‘sparked interest’ from United and the Red Devils are drawing up an offer to ‘lure’ him away from Atalanta.

It is unclear at this stage how much the Italy star will cost, though it will likely be a significant price as Atalanta are protected by the fact his contract runs until June 2028.

Man Utd battling Arsenal, PSG for Mateo Retegui

Atalanta paid Genoa €28million (£23.3m / $28.9m) for Retegui in August but look set to make a huge profit, especially if a bidding war ensues.

The report adds that United are facing competition from Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain to land Retegui this summer.

Retegui scored nine goals for Genoa last term but he has stepped up his game since then and is now poised to secure a major transfer ahead of next season.

It is important to note that Retegui is far from the only No 9 United are looking at.

Amorim is keen to reunite with his former Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres, while he would also like to work with Victor Osimhen, who is on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli.

United have been linked with signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a free transfer too, though such a transfer would surely disappoint the club’s fanbase. Calvert-Lewin might have run down his Everton contract, but he would not solve Amorim’s issues in front of goal.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd fail with £58m bid for Barcelona ace despite offering to double star’s salary

Man Utd transfers: Forward’s exit; Rashford uproar

While Zirkzee is gradually getting used to Amorim’s setup, there is still a chance he will leave United in the summer.

Reports in the Italian press suggest there could be a swap deal involving Zirkzee and Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Juve boss Thiago Motta remains eager to work with Zirkzee again, while United are ‘keeping an eye’ on Luiz’s situation.

Elsewhere, Catalan outlet El Nacional have provided new claims surrounding Marcus Rashford’s botched move to Barcelona.

Barca trio Pedri, Fermin Lopez and Gavi allegedly expressed concerns about signing Rashford from United due to the huge costs involved.

Rashford instead went on to join Aston Villa on loan, and Unai Emery’s side have the option to sign him permanently for £40m this summer.

