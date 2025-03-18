Manchester United are gearing up for what could prove the biggest summer transfer window in their history, with a trusted Sky Sports reporter revealing the names of six players – including two homegrown stars – who will be sold by ruthless Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim.

By the time May rolls around, the north-west giants will have completed a 12th season since they last lifted the Premier League title. And while success under Sir Alex Ferguson became second nature to them, pushes for a title repeat have become just as alien in the intervening years. And now with a seven-point gap to make up just to record a top-10 finish, Manchester United are on track for their worst domestic season since the 1989/90 campaign.

With the trust now placed in Ruben Amorim, who notably prefers to operate in a 3-4-2-1 formation, big changes are anticipated this summer as the Portuguese coach looks to mould a side capable of both bringing his formation to life and helping a return to past glories at Old Trafford.

And with Sir Jim Ratcliffe also looking to bring down the club’s annual expenditure and ensure they don’t breach the Premier League’s strict Profit and Sustainability Rules, a number of big-name stars are likely to be shown the door this summer.

Now trusted Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has named the six stars that compromise Amorim and Ratcliffe’s bombsquad as plans for their summer clearout gather pace.

‘Manchester United are confident that they will be able to invest in top transfers this summer, especially as the budget will be freed up through the possible and planned departures of Victor Lindelof, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, and Kobbie Mainoo,’ Plettenberg posted on his X account.

‘The sales of Marcus Rashford and Antony would provide the club with even greater financial flexibility.’

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫ Wayne Rooney tells Man Utd to sell ’10-15′ players and names just two he would keep

Mainoo sale will hurt Man Utd faithful

The exits of both Eriksen and Lindelof at the end of their contracts will hardly come as a surprise; both players have been informed they will be free to move on and extend their careers at new destinations. Eriksen has been linked with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia – where he could yet join Casemiro – while Lindelof has held initial talks over a return to former side Benfica, though Premier League interest in the Swede is also developing.

Rashford already has a £40m transfer option in place at Aston Villa, while Antony’s exploits with Real Betis will hopefully entice a big-name suitor to take the player off United’d hands, albeit at a sizeable loss on their initial £81m (€96m, $105.2m) investment.

However, it is the potential exit of Mainoo which will hit the United faithful the hardest.

The teenager star has proved a popular figure since breaking through under former manager Erik ten Hag, going on to make 60 appearances for his boyhood side, scoring six goals, including what proved to be the decisive goal in the 2024 FA Cup final win over Manchester City.

That said, the player has struggled to replicate his form under Amorim and amid fears the 3-4-2-1 formation does not suit his game – and with the manager having experimented with the player as a false nine in the home defeat to Crystal Palace – a parting of ways has looked increasingly possible in recent months.

Indeed, with Mainoo also in negotiations over a new deal – and with Ratcliffe standing firm on his unwillingness to offer out big-money deals – his possible sale has looked more likely than ever.

To that end, a report last week claimed the midfielder would be ‘forced out’ this summer, with Ratcliffe’s frugal stance potentially forcing the teenager into the grateful arms of Chelsea. Real Madrid are also admirers of the 10-cap England man.

United reportedly value the 19-year-old in the £60m bracket, and while the sale would hit the fanbase hard, it looks set to be justified as a necessary sacrifice to help with Amorim’s rebuilding plans.

READ MORE ⭐ The rise of Kobbie Mainoo at Man Utd and why Chelsea sale would be catastrophic mistake

Ratcliffe, for his part, has gone public on his wishes to keep both Mainoo and another young star in Alejandro Garnacho, saying last week in an interview with Gary Neville for The Overlap: “No no. We won’t be selling players because of the state we are in financially.

“The club had got bloated so we reduced that and will finish it with a lean and efficient organisation. That’s how we will address the costs. The player decisions will all be focused on how we are going to improve performance. That’s all.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Star’s new role after Quenda miss; Raphinha offer

Meanwhile, Amorim will reportedly now plan to use Amad Diallo as his right wing-back next season after the club missed out to Chelsea over a deal for Geovany Quenda. An explanation for that transfer miss has also been revealed, with the Blues catching United napping and much to Amorim’s disappointment.

Another player who looks likely to leave this summer is Jadon Sancho, though his loan to Chelsea has perhaps not been as successful as initially expected. That has led to claims that the Blues could pull out of a deal, though Fabrizio Romano has now clarified exactly what will happen with the 24-year-old this summer.

United could use a portion of their incoming summer windfall to bring Raphinha back to the Premier League with reports in Spain claiming the Red Devils have already made their move for the former Leeds man – and with his signing also impacting Arsenal’s transfer plans.

IN-FOCUS: The six stars who could leave Man Utd this summer