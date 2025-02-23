Antony is enjoying better form at Betis than he had at Man Utd under either Amorim or Ten Hag

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim and his predecessor Erik ten Hag have both been blamed for not being able to give Antony the ‘spark’ he needed to ignite his spell with the club, by a Real Betis insider who has revealed what the winger’s character has been like in his new surroundings.

Antony is undergoing a revival with Real Betis since leaving Man Utd on loan in January. Three of his four goals this season have been for his new club, where he has been standing out as one of the best players in a massive contrast to how he struggled at Old Trafford.

And with Marcus Rashford making an impression at Aston Villa too, a lot of questions could be asked about the environment around Man Utd and how some of their attackers have struggled.

According to an expert on all things Betis, Antony is better suited to Manuel Pellegrini’s tactics in the south of Spain than how he was coached in Manchester.

Gabino Rodriguez, who was an attacking midfielder for Betis in the 80s and 90s, told The Sun: “It is obviously a bit too soon for a full assessment, but this footballer has class, no doubt about it. Technically he is a very gifted player.

“The initial impression is he’s landed on his feet at Betis. He scored in his first game, I can see hunger in him and the fans are very happy.

“Personally I have no doubts that Antony will adapt really well to Pellegrini’s system because the manager likes to play attacking football.

“Betis continuously go down the wings and Antony is the type of player who suits this coach well.

“Under another one he would struggle in all aspects, and that’s what happened at United. For me, Antony’s problem wasn’t him, but a coaching one.

“Watching how he has developed in the few matches he’s played so far, I think he’s one for a very distinct kind of coach – and the clearest and closest example is Pellegrini.

“There are others who take a more defensive approach and focus more on running and marking or covering.

“They are the ones who tend to have a more direct style and use long balls. Players like Antony completely disappear in those sort of matches.”

How Antony has fit in at Real Betis

Antony became one of Man Utd’s most expensive signings ever when following Ten Hag from Ajax in 2022.

But despite his high profile – even after his struggles in the Premier League – Antony has integrated well at Betis and been praised for his humble nature.

“I’m told Antony has been well-received in the team and didn’t walk in with an air of superiority just because he came from United,” Gabino added.

“He’s been quite the opposite, very humble, with a real eagerness to work. Things like that are highly valued at Betis.

“Antony just needed the type of coach who could spark him – and under Erik ten Hag and now Ruben Amorim, everything surrounding United looked like a funeral.”

Antony has been thriving as a right winger under Pellegrini, creating danger when drifting inside onto his left foot.

His long-term future is still to be determined, since Betis don’t have an option to buy but are prepared to explore the ways in which they could keep him.

Antony’s high wages could be a barrier to a permanent exit from Man Utd, but as long as he’s in good form, it’s good news for them too if they want to sell him for a decent fee in the summer or reintegrate him.

Antony’s Real Betis revival: The timeline

➡️ January 25: Antony signs for Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season

➡️ February 2: Antony makes his debut for Real Betis and is named player of the match in a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club

➡️ February 9: After scoring his first goal for Real Betis against Celta de Vigo, Antony earns the player of the match award for a second successive game

➡️ February 13: Antony inspires Real Betis to a Conference League win over Gent with a goal from outside the box

➡️ February 16: Antony gets a goal and assist in a 3-0 win over Real Sociedad

➡️ February 19: Antony is nominated for the player of the month award in LaLiga