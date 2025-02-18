Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has named his five ‘best’ coaches from his football career so far and Ruben Amorim and Erik ten Hag aren’t among them.

The 32-year-old has a huge amount experience at the very highest level, having won 18 major trophies in a nine-year stint with Real Madrid.

Casemiro joined Man Utd in 2022 for an eye-watering £70million, but has failed to live up to his price tag and reputation at Old Trafford, despite a good first season in which he scored in the Carabao Cup final.

Casemiro recently sat down with Spanish outlet AS and named his five most influential managers – and neither Amorim or Ten Hag got a mention.

“Nobody wins so many titles just by being nice, although he is. I have a huge affection for Ancelotti,” explained Casemiro. “For me he is in the top three of the coaches I have had, along with Zidane, of course, and Tite, who was the coach of Brazil.

“I have had others who have left their mark on me, like Mourinho or Lopetegui. But Ancelotti is an old-school coach who didn’t stay stuck in the old school. Carlo modernised like football.

“Tactics, physical preparation… Ancelotti didn’t stay stuck in the old school. He has the intelligence and calmness of an old coach, but with the intelligence of the new ones. An ideal mix.”

READ MORE: Man Utd eye giant Mason Greenwood cash injection as ‘formal offer’ arrives for Marseille star

“An incredible coach because of him and his staff . With his son, with Francesco… Very capable people. Carlo is different from others and has known how to mark an era.

“In football there are several ways to win. Guardiola’s tiki-taka, the intensity and living the passion of football like Klopp, the defensive power of Simeone, for whom I have a lot of respect… I arrived in 2013 and at that time the derbies were easy for Madrid. Simeone has made history at Atleti.”

Casemiro: My first season with Man Utd was ‘my best’

Casemiro went on to talk about his departure from Real Madrid, and added that his first season with Man Utd may have been the best of his career.

“It was the perfect time. I had won everything with Madrid and I had to take on other challenges,” Casemiro said.

“Looking at my career, individually, my best season as a professional footballer was the first with United. I’m not saying collectively in terms of titles. Madrid’s Champions League is the ultimate, but as a player I think Old Trafford saw the best version of Casemiro in my first year.”

Casemiro’s contract with Man Utd is set to expire in 2026 and sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer insider that the midfielder is one of several players who could leave Old Trafford this summer.

Offloading him may not be straightforward, however, as to date no side has been willing to match his current £350,000 per week wages.

Man Utd round-up: Osimhen ‘offer’, Gyokeres blow

Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit of Victor Osimhen by sending the Nigeria striker a ‘verbal contract offer’ and promising Napoli they will trigger his release clause this summer, according to a reporter.

The Napoli forward has continued his excellent form while on loan at Galatasaray, as his record stands at 17 goals and five assists from just 23 matches so far.

Man Utd have supposedly guaranteed that they will match Osimhen’s exit clause. That has been brought down to €75million (£62.4m / $78.6m) after he signed a new deal with Napoli before heading to Galatasaray.

In other news, Real Madrid could reportedly deliver a blow to Man Utd by selling Vinicius Junior to fund a move for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

DON’T MISS: Seven Man Utd players fighting for their futures as Ruben Amorim approves squad overhaul

Man Utd transfer quiz: Higher or lower?