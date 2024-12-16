Amorim thanks Ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy for transforming Man Utd’s new talisman

Ruben Amorim insisted Manchester United must be ‘very careful’ with their new talisman, though hailed the club’s two previous managers for doing a ‘great job’ he’s now benefitting massively from.

Man Utd and Man City toiled away in what for large parts, was a derby that lacked quality and edge. However, City’s newfound vulnerability reared its ugly head in the final moments, with Matheus Nunes rashly conceding a penalty when clattering into Amad Diallo.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up to calmly slot away from the spot, though it was United’s newest talisman that would grab the headlines a few moments later.

Amad, 22, latched onto Lisandro Martinez’s through ball before rounding Ederson with an acrobatic touch and rolling the ball home from an increasingly acute angle.

It was a moment of magic in an otherwise dour contest, with Amad cementing himself as a player Man Utd can build around for the rest of the 2020s and beyond.

Speaking post-match, Amorim insisted he’s not getting carried away with Amad’s spectacular form since the Portuguese arrived in Manchester.

Nonetheless, Amorim made a point of thanking predecessors Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy for shaping a player he will now be the main beneficiary of.

“He can play different positions, he is very humble,” began Amorim. “We have to be very careful with Amad because sometimes in our club we put young players in a special place. Lets stay clam with Amad.

“Erik [Ten Hag] and Ruud [Van Nistelrooy] did a great job with him, we continue that. Really important. All the players fit in my system. If they want to be in it, if they are talented, every player can fit in this system.”

Ex-Man Utd stars speak about Amad

While working for Sky Sports, United legend Roy Keane picked out Amad as the biggest positive since Amorim took charge.

“He’s been the biggest plus from the new manager coming in,” declared Keane.

Former defender Wes Brown, speaking to MUTV, labelled Amad an “electric player.”

But the loftiest praise came form Gary Neville who described Amad as the “shining light” at Man Utd right now.

Neville also praised the matchwinner for showing humility in the immediate aftermath of handing Man City yet another disappointing result.

“He’s class on the pitch, Amad, and he’s class off the pitch,” said Neville moments after the final whistle blew. “He’s just gone and shook the hands of every City player in a genuine way.”

Latest Man Utd news – Rashford sale / INEOS reaction to Amorim call

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal Man Utd have officially made Marcus Rashford available for sale.

The 27-year-old – along with Alejandro Garnacho – was left out of United’s squad entirely for the derby. United are open for business on Rashford and would sell in January if suitable bids are received.

Elsewhere, TBR Football claim Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS cohorts have no issue with Amorim’s handling of Rashford and Garnacho.

“I am told the club has no issues with Amorim’s handling of the situation,” journalist Graeme Bailey explained.

“He has made it clear to both that he hasn’t liked the attitude that either has shown and he has chosen this moment to make it clear to the squad as a whole what he expects.

“Amorim has certain levels and any player wanting to play for him has to hit certain levels of professionalism, attitude and commitment.”

Explaining his decision to axe the pair, Amorim said: “We try to evaluate everything: training, performance, game performance, engagement with the team-mates, pushing the team-mates up.

“Everything is on the line when we analyse, try to choose the players. So that is my selection. Simple.”

