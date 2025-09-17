Amorim tipped to deploy defender in midfield in desperate Man Utd gamble

A journalist has tipped Ruben Amorim to position a defender in central midfield to help turn the club’s fortunes around, and if one thing is clear at Manchester United right now, it’s the club are 100 percent backing the player.

In an all too familiar tale, Man Utd are in crisis yet again. The Red Devils have endured their worst start to a season for 33 years and Amorim’s position in the dugout is under the spotlight.

TEAMtalk understands the Portuguese is safe for now, though both the Mirror and Mail have shed light on when that stance could change and when the axe could fall.

Central midfield is where many believe United’s biggest problems lay at present from a squad perspective. The club tried to sign Carlos Baleba in the summer but were emphatically told by Brighton a deal would not be made in 2025 at least.

Rather than move for an inferior second choice, Man Utd opted to push their plans for Baleba back until 2026. Of course, the knock-on effect of that decision is United are struggling in midfield right here and now.

Paul Scholes has urged Amorim to push Bruno Fernandes further up field and back into one of the two No 10 roles.

But according to reporter Steve Bates, a completely different change could be made in the engine room.

Bates wrote for GiveMeSport: “Lisandro Martinez is nearing fitness after suffering an ACL knee injury against Crystal Palace in February.

“The £57m Argentinian World Cup-winning defender has decent ball-winning and ball-playing skills and, at 27, is six years younger than Casemiro and more mobile and quicker than his Brazilian teammate.

“After Brighton’s Carlos Baleba had a £100million+ value slapped on him that made a summer deal impossible, Martinez could be a stop-gap measure – at least until January.

“Since his move from PSG last season, Manuel Ugarte hasn’t kicked on and been able to button down a place as a first-choice holding midfielder despite being much younger than Casemiro – and that’s another big worry for United fans.

“Martinez is a defender by trade but during his time at Ajax he was sometimes deployed as a defensive midfielder.

“And he would add speed, bite and aggression to a midfield that is lacking a proper balance of rivals who can boast the running power and energy United still lack in that department.

“United know they couldn’t go all guns blazing into the transfer market with so many outgoings being juggled in the final days of the summer.

“That’s why Martinez could be utilised in a defensive midfield role if necessary.”

Man Utd’s plans for Lisandro Martinez

As mentioned, Martinez is closing on a return to fitness following an ACL injury suffered in February.

Throwing the Argentine back into the starting eleven in a position he’s largely unfamiliar with would constitute a remarkable gamble from Amorim.

Nevertheless, Martinez is a player Man Utd hold total and unwavering faith in, as evidenced by Fabrizio Romano’s claims earlier this week.

Despite not yet knowing if he’ll be the same player upon returning from his serious knee injury, Romano revealed Man Utd want to agree a new contract with Martinez as soon as possible.

“Contracts at Man Utd will now be an important part of the focus after the summer window,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“One of the situations to follow, from what I’m told, is the one of Lisandro Martinez. He’s out with injury, he’s not available now but he will return as soon as possible.

“My understanding is that Man Utd want to discuss a new contract with Lisandro Martinez.

“He’s out of contract in 2027. Man Utd don’t want to arrive in late-2026 without the player having extended his contract, to avoid problems.

“And so Man Utd will try to negotiate with Martinez before he arrives in the final year of his contract.

“They’re waiting for the player to return [from injury], no pressure, no rush, but for sure Man Utd want to try as soon as possible.

“So my feeling is as soon as Licha is close to returning they will try to accelerate [a new contract].”

