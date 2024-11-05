Ruben Amorim is set to become the new Manchester United manager

Incoming Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is likely to request the signing of Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, one Portuguese pundit fears – and the Red Devils already have a buy-back clause for the Benfica star.

Amorim has agreed to take over at Man Utd following the recent sacking of Erik ten Hag. United have paid €11million (£9.2m / $12m) to strike a deal with Sporting CP, which matches Amorim’s €10m release clause and includes extra money for his backroom staff.

The 39-year-old will remain at Sporting for their important upcoming games against Manchester City and Braga before starting work at Carrington on November 11, at the beginning of the international break.

There has already been lots of speculation about which players Amorim will push for United to sign next year, particularly those from Portugal.

Former Portugal star Alvaro Magalhaes has expressed concern Amorim will swoop for Benfica’s thriving left-back Carreras in one of his first acts as United manager.

Carreras left United for Benfica on loan in January, with the deal becoming permanent over the summer, but Amorim’s new side have the option to re-sign him for €20million (£16.8m / $21.8m).

“I fear that Ruben Amorim wants him at Manchester United,” Magalhaes told Portuguese outlet A Bola.

“It seems to me that he has the quality to be one of the first options and looking at the squad, I believe that with the new coaching staff he could become a possibility again, especially because the new coach knows him very well based on what he saw from him at Benfica.

“It would be a lot if Benfica had the ability to not let him escape, but now the decision is not just in the club’s hands.”

Magalhaes added: “This ability to react to adversity seems to be his strength. Great players only succeed if they are mentally very strong and that seems to be the case.

“Anyone who is weak cannot play for Benfica, just as they cannot play for Real Madrid, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, or PSG.

“If he were weak, he would have already been released from Benfica and would be demonstrating quality in another team.

“Benfica were in time to not lose one of those players that we must fight to keep at the club due to his quality. I hope he has a lot of luck and continues to have a great season.”

Man Utd aim to win left-back race

Magalhaes’ prediction could soon come true. On Saturday, it emerged that Amorim’s appointment has increased United’s chances of reuniting with Carreras.

United recruitment chiefs were already looking into the possibility of re-signing the full-back amid his impressive form for Benfica, and Amorim looks set to greenlight a deal in the near future.

Carreras’ top displays have also seen him emerge on the radars of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona. But United have first refusal on the Spain U21 international and can therefore be considered frontrunners.

United can sign Carreras for way below his market value, too. Their £16.8m buy-back option is far lower than the €50m (£41.9m / $54.4m) release clause in his Benfica contract.

There has been speculation that Carreras would rather join a La Liga giant such as Madrid or Barca, but Amorim’s arrival should help to convince him on an Old Trafford return.

Re-capturing the talented 21-year-old would give Amorim a more reliable option at left-back/left wing-back, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both having spent large periods out injured.

Carreras heading to United would also give Sporting a boost, as it would weaken one of their main Primeira Liga rivals.

Carreras first joined United in September 2020 after previously representing the Madrid academy. He continued to develop in United’s youth ranks while also having loan spells at Preston North End and Granada before heading to Benfica.

The youngster never made a first-team appearance for United, but that could change in 2025 if the Red Devils swoop in.

Man Utd latest: Neville criticism; Ugarte opens up

Meanwhile, former United defender Gary Neville has told forwards Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho to be more like their counterparts at Arsenal, City and Liverpool if they want to continue being key players under Amorim.

“I’m not gonna dig Rashford and Garnacho out, but I am, because they’re two players who have come through the ranks. I think that comes with some credit – you’re an academy player and you get a level of buy-in from the fans because of that, there is an enthusiasm towards them,” the pundit said.

“They’ve been in the team now, Rashford for a good few years and Garnacho a couple of years or so, but when I watch [Bukayo] Saka, [Leandro] Trossard and [Gabriel] Martinelli [for Arsenal], I watch Bernardo Silva and [Phil] Foden for City or I watch players at Liverpool. I watch them all scurrying back, harassing and doubling up with real intent.

“I’ve just watched [Malo] Gusto run forward there [for Chelsea] on that far side during the first half and couldn’t believe how much space he gets. The first ethic is that you have to work hard.”

Elsewhere, United midfielder Ugarte has spoken about being reunited with his former Sporting boss Amorim for the first time.

“‘My teammates have asked a lot about him. What surprised them was his age,” Ugarte said.

“He’s also very hungry to win and that’s very important. I can tell he’ll enjoy it.”

On the appointment itself, Ugarte added: “It’s positive, mainly because the club needs to start building a path, which is important, and the coach will be key to that.”

United getting two-time Portuguese champion