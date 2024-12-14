Amorim tipped to unleash ‘new-look’ front five in Man Utd vs Man City, with TWO big names dropped

Two separate sources have tipped Ruben Amorim to name a ‘new-look’ front three and wing-backs combination that will wrestle control away from Manchester City in Sunday’s derby.

On the occasions Man Utd have found joy against bitter rivals Man City in recent years, their success has often come through hitting their opponents fast and hard on the counterattack.

The likes of Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho have proven key in that regard, though two separate reports expect BOTH players to start Sunday’s derby at The Etihad on the bench.

Pieces from GiveMeSport and Manchester Evening News both claimed Amorim is ready to put his faith in a front five that will be based more on control.

Accordingly, rather than select Rashford and Garnacho who thrive on broken play and a game played at breakneck speed, Amorim will reportedly choose Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount for the two No 10 positions behind the striker.

Rasmus Hojlund – fresh off his two-goal display against Viktoria Plzen – is tipped to get the nod up front.

The increasingly dangerous Amad Diallo will reportedly revert to the right wing-back role after being given a chance to shine in a more advanced central area last Thursday.

The final piece of the puzzle would see Diogo Dalot shift back into the left wing-back role, with Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte anchoring the midfield.

GiveMeSport’s report stated: ‘Sources have suggested to GiveMeSport that Mason Mount continues to impress the boss and that the £55m star is going to be in contention for a start at the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

‘It is also considered likely that Amad Diallo will return to the right flank (right wing-back), mainly for balance. Amorim likes him centrally but loses his ability on the right side if he is not there.

‘Rasmus Hojlund has five goals in his last four games and will expect a start. It could be that Marcus Rashford’s position in the starting line-up is under some threat, as his future in the team continues to look unclear.

‘Bruno Fernandes will likely take up a more attacking midfield position so that Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte can continue their partnership in the centre of the park.’

Mason Mount the surprise inclusion?

Manchester Evening News echoed GiveMeSport’s claims, stating Dalot, Amad (wing-backs), Fernandes, Mount (No 10s) and Hojlund (striker) are in line to start.

Offering insight into why Mount could make his third start since Amorim took charge, the report added: ‘On the two previous occasions Mount has been named in the starting line-up, he has started in attack alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Hojlund.

‘But the likelihood of Fernandes operating as the other No 10 will give United another different look in attack to what has previously been on show over the last three weeks or so.

‘Amorim has made no secret of his admiration for Mount, waxing lyrical about the former Chelsea man almost as soon as he arrived in Manchester from Lisbon. Mount’s tactical understanding and willingness to compete out of possession is every coach’s dream, even if it not always what earns plaudits from supporters.

‘As dire as City’s recent form has been, they will dictate possession, just as they always have under Pep Guardiola, meaning Mount’s energy and desire to run could be a crucial component, likewise the grit and energy Ugarte and Mainoo could offer in midfield.

‘Mount made a positive impact against Plzen and was unlucky not to score what would have been just his second goal in United colours.

‘He offered far more in 29 minutes than what both Rashford and Zirkzee did in 56 and 61 minutes respectively, meaning he would be worthy of just a fourth Premier League start of the season.

‘Working in conjunction with Hojlund, who has three goals in his last two games, Mount and Fernandes would offer United something different in attack to what has previously been on show.

‘Amorim is still in the process of experimenting, and the prospect of starting with two seasoned attacking-midfielders as the No 10s for the first time will offer something fresh.’

