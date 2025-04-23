Ruben Amorim has informed Manchester United’s hierarchy of SIX players he is happy to sell as he looks to fund a major squad rebuild this summer, per reports.

Amorim is well aware that big changes are required for the Red Devils to be competitive in the Premier League again, but the club’s PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) situation means they must sell before they can bring in several big signings.

This means that there will likely be more Man Utd outgoings this summer than we’ve seen for several years, with the manager reportedly willing to sacrifice one of their hot young prospects.

According to The Mirror, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia are ‘ the most obvious candidates to be sold’, given they’re all out on loan.

Rashford’s loan with Aston Villa includes a £40m option to buy and even if Unai Emery’s side decide against signing him permanently, there will be other suitors, with Tottenham reportedly considering a move for the England international.

Sancho’s loan with Chelsea includes a £25m obligation to buy with conditions, although the Blues could pay a £5m fee to back out of the deal, which is possible. Antony and Malacia’s loans don’t include options to buy but Man Utd are keen to sell them both this summer.

The report states that Man Utd would be ‘open to selling’ Casemiro, which we have reported many times, but interestingly, Amorim is also ready to ‘green light’ the sale of Alejandro Garnacho ‘for the right price.’

Man Utd slash Alejandro Garnacho price tag

Garnacho, 20, has always been considered a top prospect and has scored five goals in 32 Premier League appearances this season. He hasn’t always seen eye-t0-eye with Amorim, and was dropped from the squad shortly after the manager was appointed.

He’s now back in the side, having started Man Utd’s last six league games, but there is a chance that he could head elsewhere in the coming months.

Napoli were heavily linked with Garnacho in January, as were Chelsea, and it remains to be seen whether they will reignite their interest this summer. Italian giants Napoli are set to back Antonio Conte in the upcoming window and a new winger is a priority for him.

£70m was the price tag set by Man Utd at the time and if an offer in that region is submitted for Garnacho then the feeling is that they would seriously consider letting him go.

In fact, The Mirror’s report claims that £50m would be enough to sign Garnacho this summer – a significant drop on Man Utd’s previous valuation.

The Argentina international recently fuelled speculation by putting his house up for sale – suggesting he could be preparing for an exit.

