Manchester United have been told to make ‘four or five’ new signings this summer, with Ruben Amorim urged to ‘build around’ captain Bruno Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder stepped up again for Man Utd on Sunday, sending an excellent 25-yard free-kick over the Arsenal wall and into the top corner of David Raya’s net to give his side the lead. United were eventually pegged back by Declan Rice, but they picked up a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to further dent Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes.

Fernandes might not be enjoying his very best campaign, but he is by far United’s most creative player.

With strikers Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggling for regular goals, Fernandes is United’s top scorer on seven. He is also their top creator with seven assists this term.

Amorim is expected to engineer a major rebuild at United this summer, with players such as Christian Eriksen, Antony and Casemiro all being pushed towards the exit door.

To replace them, United will hand Amorim players who are far better suited to his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Fernandes may now be 30 years old, but journalist Henry Winter has told Amorim and United to keep him as the ‘key player’ in their team and to ‘build around’ him.

In his latest column for talkSPORT, Winter praised Fernandes before also tipping Alejandro Garnacho and Leny Yoro for bright futures.

‘Fernandes has his critics, but few inside Old Trafford. He has rescued United too often this season. He rallied the team when Arsenal were controlling the first half,’ he wrote.

‘Fernandes annoys, moans, frustrates but he cares. After Garnacho won a free-kick shortly before the break, Fernandes punished David Raya’s inexplicable decision to leave so much of the left side of his goal open.

‘Fernandes accepted the invitation, and lifted the ball over the wall and in. He scores important goals – against Arsenal in the FA Cup, the winner against Rangers in the Europa League, and launching fightbacks against Everton and Manchester City.

‘Fernandes’ passing also releases Garnacho, the 20-year-old dribbler who has to remain part of Amorim’s plan. He reflects the promise of youth, so often an elixir for United.

‘Leny Yoro, a 19-year-old centre-back who mixes a sharp reading of incoming danger and his touch and fluidity of movement in possession. He suits Amorim’s approach.’

Winter continued: ‘There is hope for the future, including the possibility that the remaining players will increasingly absorb Amorim’s tactics, especially after he has had a pre-season with them.

‘Amorim makes a legitimate point about Mikel Arteta being given time to build Arsenal, although United’s head coach really needs to tone down his occasional gloomy pronouncements.

‘He still needs four or five players in the summer.’

Bruno Fernandes needs help at Man Utd

Winter’s assessment comes after Gary Neville labelled Fernandes an ‘absolutely brilliant’ signing for United earlier this season.

The club has largely disappointed in the transfer market in recent seasons but Fernandes is a rare win, with Neville also having called him ‘one of the very best Premier League players’.

Winter and Neville’s praise for the playmaker contrasts that of Harry Redknapp, who has brutally claimed that he would have been ‘handing out bibs’ during Sir Alex Ferguson’s tenure.

Winter might not name the specific transfers United need to make, but Amorim does seem to have a clear idea.

He is after a new goalkeeper who can oust Altay Bayindir and provide Andre Onana with better competition. Options include Wigan Athletic’s Sam Tickle and James Trafford of Burnley.

Amorim is also desperate for a new striker to join amid Hojlund’s goal drought.

It has been claimed that United are in talks with Crystal Palace over Jean-Philippe Mateta, though Liam Delap or Viktor Gyokeres seem more likely solutions.

The Red Devils also need a new central midfielder to replace the likes of Eriksen and Casemiro. United have been linked with three Championship midfielders to solve this problem.

Alternatively, United could swoop for Palace’s Adam Wharton, though Manchester City hold strong interest in him, too.

Other areas that need improving include centre-back and right wing-back.

Man Utd latest: Mainoo to Chelsea; Mateta verdict

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea will be at the front of the queue if Kobbie Mainoo decides to leave United this summer.

Mainoo is frustrated that United are unwilling to meet his contract demands, as he wants a big pay rise.

Pundit Troy Deeney has questioned whether signing Mateta is the answer for United.

Deeney thinks that succeeding at a club the size of United will be a ‘completely different’ challenge to performing well for Palace.

